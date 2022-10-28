AWARDS
Trustee's Award 2022

Andrey Kurkov is the winner in the 2022 Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Awards Trustees Award category

28 Oct 2022
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP

Andrey Kurkov is a writer, journalist, and the current president of PEN Ukraine. Born in St Petersburg in 1961, he graduated from the Kiev Foreign Languages Institute, worked as a journalist and did military service as a prison warder in Odessa. He became a writer, producing screenplays and authoring critically acclaimed and popular novels, including Death and the Penguin. Kurkov is a hugely respected commentator on Ukraine, and his most recently translated novel, Grey Bees, explores the current conflict through adventures of a beekeeper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BACK TO TOP
© 2022 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy