Vote for your Moment of Freedom 2023

Moments of Freedom is Index on Censorship’s 2023 year-end campaign where we ask our readers and supporters to vote on the moments during the past twelve months that have given them hope that the world is not as bad as it sometimes feels.

Index’s staff, trustees and patrons will look back over the year and highlight their moments where freedom of expression has been strengthened or celebrated. This could be through the introduction of new legislation supporting free expression, the release of a prisoner of conscience or the escape of a dissident from tyranny to a safe third country.

To vote, people must sign up to our weekly newsletter. The 2023 Moment of Freedom will be announced in the Index newsletter on Friday 12 January 2024.

We are offering a selection of prizes, including signed banned books and T-shirts and mugs (from Stoke) bearing Index magazine covers to twelve people taking part who will be drawn randomly from all those voting.