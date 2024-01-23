Index on Censorship launches search for new chief executive

In November 2023, the current chief executive of Index on Censorship, Ruth Anderson, informed the Board that it was her intention to step down from her position in 2024 at the prominent freedom of expression charity.

Ruth joined Index on Censorship in 2020 and has played a pivotal role in advancing the freedom of expression charity’s objectives, stabilising its finances and extending its campaign reach around the world.

The board are now launching their search for a new chief executive to help write the next chapter of the Index on Censorship story.

In December 2022, Ruth was elevated to the House of Lords as a Labour Peer and now sits as a member of the opposition front bench and serves as an opposition whip.

Speaking ahead the formal recruitment process, Ruth Anderson said:

“It has been an honour and immense privilege to work alongside such passionate and dedicated individuals at Index on Censorship. I am so proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together. It can often feel like the forces of repression and censorship are on the march but I’ve met so many wonderful people who are working everyday to advance the values of human rights, freedom of speech and democracy. The work they do is inspiring and demands all the support we can give them. However, with a UK General Election taking place this year coupled with my responsibilities in the House of Lords, it is the right time for a new chief executive to take over the reins of Index on Censorship and look ahead to the organisation’s future.”

The Chair of Index on Censorship, Sir Trevor Phillips, has praised Ruth for her time at the organisation. Sir Trevior said:

“When Ruth told me last year that she was planning to leave Index on Censorship, I knew it would leave a big gap in our organisation. Her leadership of Index on Censorship has been second to none and she has been instrumental in getting Index on Censorship back into the space that our original founders had intended – protecting free speech, supporting dissidents and championing those brave individuals standing up to tyrants. On behalf of the whole board, I want to thank Ruth for everything she has done and wish her well for whatever role she takes on next. But now we are searching for the next inspirational leader to take on the job of Chief Executive of Index on Censorship and help shape our future.”

Index on Censorship is now actively seeking a new chief executive officer and the recruitment process is under way. The upcoming transition marks a new chapter for Index on Censorship, and the organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to championing dissidents around the globe.

Index on Censorship is a nonprofit organisation that campaigns for and defends free expression worldwide.

Ben Goldsborough | [email protected]

Cathy Parry | [email protected]

To see the job requirements, please click here.