More than 60 experts call for the Anti-SLAPP Bill to be amended

Over sixty editors, journalists, writers, publishers, academics, and experts have written to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk KC MP calling on the Government to support amendments to the Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation Bill. Signatories include the editors of DMG Media, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and The Sunday Times, Private Eye, and The Economist.

“We are closer than ever to establishing a standalone anti-SLAPP law, but we cannot let its roximity stop us from ensuring the Bill does what it is intended to: protecting public interest speech from being silenced by SLAPPs,” the letter said.

The signatories are calling on the Government to address the fundamental flaw at the centre of the Bill’s early dismissal mechanism that requires a court to make a subjective judgement as to the intent of a SLAPP claimant in order to determine whether the legal action can be identified as a SLAPP. They echo concerns raised by the Law Society and MPs, that identifying a claimant’s intent “is a notoriously difficult, time-intensive, expensive and uncertain process that would undermine the effective operation of the protections the law provides.”

The signatories highlight concerns that deficiencies of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) were previously made clear to the Government, but yet have been replicated in full in the Anti-SLAPP Bill.

“If enacted in its current form, the Bill risks becoming an ineffective, inaccessible, and ultimately redundant legal instrument,” the letter said. “[B]y making a small but important amendment, we can ensure courts and judges are able to make timely, consistent and evidence-based determinations of SLAPP cases before legal costs have accrued.”

The signatories also called for the definition of public interest in the Bill to be refined in order to further strengthen the legislation. “We believe the current definition of public interest could introduce unnecessary uncertainty, which must be avoided for this Bill to be effective”, they said.

“[A]n Anti-SLAPP Law must be accessible, simple and trusted by public watchdogs to effectively protect free expression,” the signatories said.

Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian said: “SLAPPs threaten free speech and a free press by enabling those with deep pockets to harass, intimidate and exhaust critics with the goal of deterring public interest journalism. We welcome the work to get a workable anti-SLAPP law in place, with these small changes being vital to making that happen.”

Catherine Belton, International investigative reporter, Washington Post, Author, Putin’s People, said: “It’s really important that after all the crusading work by NGOs and MPs, journalists don’t end up with a law that is ultimately ineffective or worse, counterproductive, in combating SLAPPs. In its current form, the proposed legislation would not improve the situation for any journalist and instead more likely strengthen any claimant’s hand, as it will be near impossible to prove a claimant’s intent. This law must be urgently amended, otherwise we risk shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Here is the full letter to Alex Chalk KC MP sent on 10 April 2024:

Rt. Hon. Alex Chalk KC MP, Secretary of State for Justice

Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Rt. Hon. Lucy Frazer KC MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Ms. Julia Lopez MP, Minister of State (Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

Rt. Hon. Lord Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Ms. Shabana Mahmood MP, Shadow Labour Secretary of State for Justice

Rt. Hon. Alistair Carmichael MP, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Home Affairs, Justice and Northern

Ireland

Mr. Chris Stephens MP, Shadow SNP Spokesperson (Justice)

Mr. Paul Philip, Chief Executive, Solicitors Regulation Authority

Mr. Mark Neale, Director-General, The Bar Standards Board

Mr. Matthew Hill, Chief Executive, Legal Services Board

Mr. Michael O’Flaherty, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

Ms. Teresa Ribeiro, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Representative on Freedom of the

Media

Mr. Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

Ms. Irene Khan, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of the Right to Freedom of

Opinion and Expression

10 April 2024

Dear Rt. Hon. Alex Chalk KC MP,

We are contacting you ahead of the committee stage of the Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation Bill, a Private Members’ Bill brought by Wayne David MP to support the small but crucial amendment proposed by the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition. We are closer than ever to establishing a standalone anti-SLAPP law, but we cannot let its proximity stop us from ensuring the Bill does what it is intended to: protecting public interest speech from being silenced by SLAPPs. As drafted we fear the Bill falls short of the necessary protections needed to achieve this goal.

Since the anti-SLAPP amendment was published in the Economic Crimes and Corporate Transparency Act (ECCTA) last year, stakeholders on both sides of the SLAPP debate have raised concerns about the efficacy of the Government’s approach. The deficiencies of the ECCTA’s anti-SLAPP provisions have been made clear to the Government, yet they have been reproduced in their entirety in the Private Members’ Bill. If enacted in its current form, the Bill risks becoming an ineffective, inaccessible, and ultimately redundant legal instrument.

However, there is still an opportunity to remedy this to ensure it is a Bill that will serve its purpose. Currently, the definition of a SLAPP requires a court to make a subjective judgement as to the intent of a claimant in order to determine if the legal action in question can be identified as a SLAPP. This is a notoriously difficult, time-intensive, expensive and uncertain process that would undermine the effective operation of the protections the law provides. Using the subjective test will hinder the early dismissal mechanism that sits at the heart of this Bill, but by making a small but important amendment, we can ensure courts and judges are able to make timely, consistent and evidence-based determinations of SLAPP cases before legal costs have accrued.

As the Bill comes before the Bill Committee for scrutiny, we call for the Government to support amendments to Clause 2(1) to replace the subjective test with an objective test. This would give SLAPP targets greater certainty, while also providing the clarity courts need to effectively apply the new mechanism.

Refining the definition of public interest in the Bill would further strengthen this piece of legislation. We believe the current definition of public interest could introduce unnecessary uncertainty, which must be avoided for this Bill to be effective. While the examples in the Bill are only illustrative, it is vital that the definition demonstrates the breadth and diversity of public interest reporting to give confidence to public watchdogs.

This close to establishing an Anti-SLAPP Law that is universal in scope, we must ensure it can live up to the expectations of everyone who speaks out in the public interest. Only then will free expression be protected.

We hope that you agree that an Anti-SLAPP Law must be accessible, simple and trusted by public watchdogs to effectively protect free expression.

Kind regards,

Editorial and media senior management

Rozina Breen, CEO, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ)

Paul Dacre, Editor-in-Chief, DMG media

Chris Evans, Editor, The Telegraph

Tony Gallagher, Editor, The Times

Alessandra Galloni, Editor-in-Chief, Reuters

Isabel Hilton, Co-Chair, TBIJ

Ian Hislop, Editor, Private Eye

John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg News

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Paul Radu, Co-Executive Director, OCCRP

Richard Sambrook, Co-Chair, TBIJ

Aman Sethi, Editor-in-Chief, openDemocracy

Drew Sullivan, Publisher, Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)

Ben Taylor, Editor, The Sunday Times

Emma Tucker, Editor-in-Chief, The Wall Street Journal

Ted Verity, Editor, The Daily Mail

Katharine Viner, Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian

Paul Webster, Editor, The Observer

Franz Wild, Editor, TBIJ

Associations, foundations and media support organisations

Lionel Barber, Chairman, The Wincott Foundation

Sarah Baxter, Director, Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting

Matthew Caruana Galizia, Director, The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation

Anthony Fargo, Director, Center for International Media Law and Policy Studies

George Freeman, Executive Director, Media Law Resource Center

Alexander Papachristou, Executive Director of the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice

Michelle Stanistreet, General Secretary, National Union of Journalists

Sayra Tekin, Director of Legal, News Media Association

Lawyers and other legal professionals

Rupert Cowper-Coles, Partner and Head of Media, RPC

Matthew Dando, Partner and Head of Media Litigation, Wiggin LLP

David Hooper, Media Lawyer and writer on SLAPPs, Author, Buying Silence

Matthew Jury, Managing Partner, McCue Jury & Partners LLP

Baroness Helena Kennedy of the Shaws KC, Director, International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute

Nicola Namdjou, General Counsel at Global Witness

Gill Phillips, Editorial Legal Consultant

David Price KC

Pia Sarma, Editorial Legal Director, Times Newspapers Ltd

Mark Stephens CBE, Lawyer, Co-Chair International Bar Association Human Rights Committee, Trustee, Index on Censorship

Samantha Thompson, Media Defence Lawyer, RPC

Writers, journalists and authors

Catherine Belton, International investigative reporter, Washington Post, Author, Putin’s People

Tom Bergin, Author and investigative journalist, Reuters

Richard Brooks, Journalist, Private Eye

Bill Browder, Author, financier, and Head of Global Magnitsky Justice campaign

Tom Burgis, Author and investigations correspondent, The Guardian

Paul Caruana Galizia, Reporter, Tortoise Media

Bill Emmott, Journalist, author, and former editor-in-chief of The Economist

Peter Geoghegan, Journalist and author

George Greenwood, Investigations Reporter, The Times

Eliot Higgins, Author and journalist

Edward Lucas, Author, European and transatlantic security consultant and fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA)

Thomas Mayne, Researcher and writer

Trevor Phillips, Broadcaster, writer and chair of Index on Censorship

Clare Rewcastle Brown, Journalist

Publishers

José Borghino, Secretary General, International Publishers Association

Dan Conway, CEO, Publishers Association

Andrew Franklin, Founder and publisher, Profile Books and trustee of Index on Censorship

Arabella Pike, Publishing Director, HarperCollins Publishers

Nicola Solomon, Chief Executive, Society of Authors

Academics

Peter Coe, Associate Professor in Law, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham

John Heathershaw, Professor of International Relations, University of Exeter

Andrew Scott, Associate Professor, London School of Economics and Political Science

Ursula Smartt, Media Lawyer, Associate Professor of Law, Northeastern University London

Media Contacts

For any questions or quotes from the Coalition, or to organise any media engagement on this, please contact [email protected]

Notes

● The letter was coordinated by the UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition, which is an informal working group established in January 2021, co-chaired by the Foreign Policy Centre, Index on Censorship and CliDef. It comprises a number of freedom of expression, whistleblowing, anti-corruption and transparency organisations, as well as media lawyers, researchers and academics who are researching, monitoring and highlighting cases of legal intimidation and SLAPPs, as well as seeking to develop remedies for mitigation and redress.

● For more information about the Coalition – www.antislapp.uk

● The letter sent to Alex Chalk KC MP with the full signatory list – https://antislapp.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Anti-SLAPP-Amendment-Letter-to-Alex-Chalk-KC-MP-1.pdf

● The Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation Bill – https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/cbill/58-04/0021/230021.pdf

● For more details about the proposed amendment – https://antislapp.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Amendment-Text.pdf

● The UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition response to the publication of the Anti-SLAPP Private Members’ Bill – https://antislapp.uk/2024/02/20/anti-slapp-pmb-amendments/

● The UK Anti-SLAPP Coalition response to the publication of the ECCTA – https://antislapp.uk/2023/10/26/a-landmark-moment-but-we-cant-stop-here/