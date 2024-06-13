Index on Censorship seeks new Communications and Events Manager

Index on Censorship is looking for a passionate and dynamic individual to join our team as a Communications and Events Manager. The role will sit at the heart of the organisation and will be instrumental in running external communications across our social media channels, liaising with media to secure coverage and organising our events.

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will be confident in their ability to foster partnerships and will have strong writing skills, with a keen eye for detail. They’ll buzz with enthusiasm and will be passionate about world news and the global rights landscape.

Ideally they’ll have done a marketing, communications, journalism or events role in a mission-driven organisation or in publishing/the media. They will have strong planning and organisational skills, the ability to work effectively with people at different levels of seniority and from different backgrounds and will have a passion for free expression. A non-tribal outlook is essential: Index is non-partisan and its only “cause” is that of promoting free expression.

Key Responsibilities:

Social media management: Coordinate and execute our social media strategy to position Index as the go-to for information and analysis on the global free speech landscape

Event organisation: Curate and coordinate events, including venue and speaker bookings. Lead on our annual Freedom of Expression awards as part of this

PR and communication: Develop and implement strategies to promote Index to existing and new audiences and manage media relationships

Content development: Produce and promote content in line with the organisation’s main work streams and priorities

Qualifications / Experience:

A track record of managing social media in a professional setting

Experience of liaising with media to secure coverage

Demonstrated experience in event planning

Ability to work independently and take initiative in identifying and pursuing opportunities

Experience of writing across multi-platforms

Knowledge of website backends, SEO and other digital tools is not essential but preferred

Knowledge of a second language and/or expertise on another area of the world is a bonus

This is a full time role. The starting salary is £35,000-38,000 dependent on experience. The role is remote but regular travel to London will be expected. Please send a cover letter and CV to [email protected] by Monday 8 July. Interviews will take place in early to mid July.

About Index: