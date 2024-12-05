Index launches year-end banned books competition

It’s that time of the year again when the team at Index on Censorship brings a little light into a dark world. This year, we have delved into the mind of author Marc Nash to come up with our banned books holiday quiz. He has taken the titles of 20 books that have been banned around the world and created fiendish cryptic clues to each of the titles.

Some clues are easy but others are tougher and you might need a clue from the fake book covers we have created to go with them.

To make things more fun, we are offering five one-year subscriptions to our amazing magazine, picked from those who take part in our cunning competition.

Index on Censorship CEO Jemimah Steinfeld said, “Books are a popular present at this time of year but in many parts of the world access to them is restricted. We want people to have fun with this quiz (warning: it’s hard!) while appreciating the underlying message – that book banning is only becoming more pronounced and must be fought. After all, literature is a portal to other worlds and an essential vehicle to increase empathy and understanding. We are all the poorer when literature cannot flourish.”

To enter the competition, click here.