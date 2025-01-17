How did you do in our banned books quiz?

Well that was harder than we imagined. For our 2024 year-end campaign, author Marc Nash came up up a banned books holiday quiz where he took the titles of 20 books that have been banned around the world and created cryptic clues to each of the titles.
Thank you to everyone who took part and we have chosen five people at random from those who entered to win a year's print subscription to Index on Censorship magazine. Congratulations to Sammy Thompson, Megan Kenyon, Sophie Collier, Theodora Wakeley and Asli Anak. We will be in touch shortly to arrange your subscription. For those of you who missed on on oue of the prizes, you can subscribe here.
For those who didn't take part but want to try for fun, you can do so here.
The answers are below:
|Book clue
|Answer
|Clue: Lady in Waiting's Yarn
The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood
|Clue: Wind-Up Citrus
A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess
|Clue: Sirocco Removing All In Its Path
Gone With The Wind by Margaret Mitchell
|Clue: Unadorned Repast
Naked Lunch by William S Burroughs
|Clue: Unendurable Existential Levity
The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera
|Clue: Abbatoir Quintuplet
Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut
|Clue: MA (Hons) celebrates with tequila and triple sec in salted glass
The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov
|Clue: Contract Out On Fowl Warbler
To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
|Clue: Numinous Insect Wrangler
Lord of the Flies by William Golding
|Clue: Fresh Global Valour
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
|Clue: Enclosed Nocturnal Galley
In The Night Kitchen by Maurice Sendak
|Clue: Phonetic Alphabet's T Aggregates Trinity
And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
|Clue: Subjective Cognisance of Incarcerated Tweeter
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
|Clue: Obsidian Pulchritude
Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
|Clue: Lachrymal whale adipose
Blubber by Judy Blume
|Clue: Benefits Of A Blooming Mural Climber
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
|Clue: Specific Case of Tadpole Into Frog
Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka
|Clue: Diabolic Poesy
The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
|Clue: Full-on Occidental Ventral Hushing
All Quiet On The Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque
|Clue: Evidence Of Bees' Finished Output
The Proof Of The Honey by Salwá Nuʻaymī