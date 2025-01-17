NEWS

How did you do in our banned books quiz?
Were you one of the five winners in our year-end competition? Find out the answers to those fiendish clues
By Index on Censorship
17 Jan 25
News and features

Well that was harder than we imagined. For our 2024 year-end campaign, author Marc Nash came up up a banned books holiday quiz where he took the titles of 20 books that have been banned around the world and created cryptic clues to each of the titles.

 

Thank you to everyone who took part and we have chosen five people at random from those who entered to win a year's print subscription to Index on Censorship magazine. Congratulations to Sammy Thompson, Megan Kenyon, Sophie Collier, Theodora Wakeley and Asli Anak.  We will be in touch shortly to arrange your subscription. For those of you who missed on on oue of the prizes, you can subscribe here.

 

For those who didn't take part but want to try for fun, you can do so here.

 

The answers are below:

 

Book clueAnswer
Clue: Lady in Waiting's Yarn

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood		Clue: Wind-Up Citrus

A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess
Clue: Sirocco Removing All In Its Path

Gone With The Wind by Margaret Mitchell		Clue: Unadorned Repast

Naked Lunch by William S Burroughs
Clue: Unendurable Existential Levity

The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Milan Kundera		Clue: Abbatoir Quintuplet

Slaughterhouse Five by Kurt Vonnegut
Clue: MA (Hons) celebrates with tequila and triple sec in salted glass

The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov		Clue: Contract Out On Fowl Warbler

To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Clue: Numinous Insect Wrangler

Lord of the Flies by William Golding		Clue: Fresh Global Valour

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
Clue: Enclosed Nocturnal Galley

In The Night Kitchen by Maurice Sendak		Clue: Phonetic Alphabet's T Aggregates Trinity

And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell
Clue: Subjective Cognisance of Incarcerated Tweeter

I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou		Clue: Obsidian Pulchritude

Black Beauty by Anna Sewell
Clue: Lachrymal whale adipose

Blubber by Judy Blume		Clue: Benefits Of A Blooming Mural Climber

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky
Clue: Specific Case of Tadpole Into Frog

Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka		Clue: Diabolic Poesy

The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
Clue: Full-on Occidental Ventral Hushing

All Quiet On The Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque		Clue: Evidence Of Bees' Finished Output

The Proof Of The Honey by Salwá Nuʻaymī

 

By Index on Censorship

READ MORE

CAMPAIGNS

CROWN CONFIDENTIAL

Click Here

BANNED BY BEIJING

Click Here

LETTERS FROM LUKASHENKA'S PRISONERS

Click Here

SUBSCRIBE