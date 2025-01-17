How did you do in our banned books quiz?

Well that was harder than we imagined. For our 2024 year-end campaign, author Marc Nash came up up a banned books holiday quiz where he took the titles of 20 books that have been banned around the world and created cryptic clues to each of the titles.

Thank you to everyone who took part and we have chosen five people at random from those who entered to win a year's print subscription to Index on Censorship magazine. Congratulations to Sammy Thompson, Megan Kenyon, Sophie Collier, Theodora Wakeley and Asli Anak. We will be in touch shortly to arrange your subscription. For those of you who missed on on oue of the prizes, you can subscribe here.

For those who didn't take part but want to try for fun, you can do so here.

The answers are below: