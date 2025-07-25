Contents – Land of the Free? Trump’s war on speech at home and abroad

Contents

Has the USA, the so-called Land of the Free, become a dangerous country for those who question its government?

Such a notion is, of course, in opposition to the country’s founding principles. Enshrined in the 1791 First Amendment to the US Constitution are citizens’ fundamental freedoms – including freedom of religion, speech, the press, protest and petition. Conveniently glossing over its dark history of colonisation and slavery (whi=ch would continue for nearly a century after the First Amendment was ratified), it signified the USA as a global bastion of democracy, equality and civilised values. Now, Trump appears to be metaphorically setting fire to the paper these principles are written on.

This is having profound impacts within the USA and around the world. Trump was inaugurated for his second term only six months ago, but already he has sought to deport people for their views on Israel and Palestine; threatened universities with eye-watering financial sanctions if they do not adhere to his ideological viewpoints; slashed the budgets of state-funded broadcasters; deployed the National Guard to police protests, a tactic used by military dictatorships; and dismantled the US Agency for International Development (USAID), stopping the work of human rights groups globally.

In this edition, we explore these attacks on free speech at home and abroad.

Up Front

The American Nightmare: Sarah Dawood

Fundamental freedoms are being rapidly dismantled in the “land of liberty”

The Index: Mark Stimpson

A close look at upcoming elections, El Salvador and the attitudes of US border agents

Features

The forgotten Caucasus conflict: JP O’Malley

With journalism restricted, it’s not easy to get to the truth about Azerbaijan and Armenia

Attacked on all fronts in the West Bank: Sarah Dawood

A human rights lawyer who has seen Israeli prisons from the inside

Is this how it is in Somalia?: Abdalle Ahmed Mumin

Journalists criticising the government take their lives in their hands

“People are terrified to speak their minds”: Ruth Green

From a questionable offer of a Georgian literature award comes the perfect opportunity to speak out

The plight of Boualem Sansal: Clemence Manyukwe

Algeria’s answer to Orwell has found himself in a dystopian situation

Reporters branded as traitors: Margaux Blanchard

Telling the truth has become a dangerous act in Guatemala

Climate protest feels the chill: Sally Gimson

Just Stop Oil go on one final outing before hanging up their orange t-shirts

The forgotten Syrians: Mawada Bahah

Assad might have fallen, but hundreds of his critics are still locked up in Lebanon

Going underground in beijing: Murong Xuecun

Singing on the subway can quickly become an act of dissent

From protest to social post: Tiléwa Kazeem

Nigerians are taking to TikTok to voice their frustrations

Special Report: Land of the Free? - Trump's war on speech at home and abroad

American dissident: Martin Bright

Lessons in resistance from those who have been here before

Trump’s first days under scrutiny: Mark Stimpson

A whirlwind of executive orders, and the real impact for free expression

Radio silence: Rebecca L Root

Left without funding, Radio Free Asia is fighting to stay on the airwaves

Borrowing from Erdoğan’s playbook: Kaya Genç

Culture wars in the USA meet culture wars in Turkey

The war on truth: Maksym Filipenko

A new comic from a Ukrainian artist gets to the heart of US interests

Silence is survival in Haiti: Gabriella Jóźwiak

The withdrawal of USAID has left press freedom in tatters

Good news for tyrants: Danson Kahyana

Is the suspension of USAID empowering African dictators?

Land of the litigious bullies: Nik Williams

A road trip across the home of strategic lawsuits that stifle dissent

The rise of the newsfluencer: Liam Scott

Falsehoods, conspiracies and a place in the press pool

Why the UK needs to step up on international aid: Emily Couch

Freedom and human rights are being deprioritised

Befriending the Kremlin: Alexandra Domenech

When Trump and Putin cosy up, there are consequences for the world

An un-American story: Katie Dancey-Downs

Control the books, control the narrative

No power to the people: Mackenzie Argent

US universities have become battlegrounds for free speech

Comment

What we all lose when we lose LGBTQ+ rights: Matthew Beard

Hungary’s Pride event went ahead despite a ban but other spaces for freedom are shrinking

Votes for men?: Raina Lipsitz

It might be time to get the Suffragette banners out of storage

Democratic backsliding: Jemimah Steinfeld

The UK’s free speech record is shaky – but US right-wingers are looking in the wrong place

Lost in translation: Clive Priddle

The era of a less diverse USA, where international literature is turned away

Culture

Goodness Gracious Me in the age of Trump: Salil Tripathi

A new (and unofficial) scene from the hit comedy sketch show pits India against the USA

Documenting Ukraine’s war has a deadly cost: Victoria Amelina, Mark Stimpson

An exclusive extract from the war diary of a writer killed by Russia

The trouble with love: Keletso Thobega

A new anthology paints a picture of queer activism in Africa

A silent life under the Taliban: Sarah Dawood, Barin

When Afghan women are forbidden from speaking, one author writes regardless

Hamilton star on freedom’s fragility: Giles Terera

Taking centre stage to have the last word