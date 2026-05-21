Index on Censorship seeks new senior editor

Are you our new senior editor?

Index is on the hunt for a new senior editor to work at the heart of our editorial team across our magazine and website. This is an exciting opportunity at a time when Index is launching a membership scheme and redesigning its magazine and website. Reporting to the editor, you will be expected to edit agenda-setting essays, columns, features and investigations. The right candidate will have excellent judgement and editing skills and be a deep thinker. You will be confident working with some of the biggest names in journalism and the arts, as well as committed to finding and commissioning underrepresented voices and stories.

A non-tribal outlook is essential: Index is non-partisan and its only “cause” is that of promoting free expression and examining censorship. The right candidate will combine curiosity with excellent attention to detail. You will support the editor with the production and editing side of the magazine and website as well as commissioning a larger network of freelance contributors around the world, alongside sub-editors, illustrators and designers.

The new senior editor must be equally at home working on print and digital-only journalism and analysis. The role demands someone who is just as comfortable writing a grabbing web headline as they are editing a 2,000-word essay. Regular writing opportunities are also available.

About Index

Index on Censorship is Britain’s leading organisation that campaigns for, reports on and defends free expression worldwide. We publish work by censored writers and artists, promote debate and monitor threats to free speech. Our work is varied and always rewarding. On any given day, we could be publishing letters written by Belarusian political prisoners and defending a cartoonist who might have caused offence – all to make the case that freedom of expression is vital for liberal democracy and for a vibrant and creative society.

At the organisation’s heart and in circulation since 1972 is an award-winning quarterly magazine that has featured some of the world’s best-known writers. In addition to the magazine is a website, a weekly newsletter, a policy arm and an events programme. Together they make Index what it is today – the go-to for information on the global free speech landscape.

Specific responsibilities

Edit articles and analysis for the magazine and upload copy for the website and other digital platforms

Edit articles and analysis for the magazine and upload copy for the website and other digital platforms Coordinate with contributors from around the world to ensure news articles, analysis and essays are of high quality and on time

Manage the weekly newsletter to Index subscribers

Commission content for the magazine and web stories including photographs, cartoons and the cover illustration

Write articles and analysis for the magazine and website

Operate the content management system for publication of written stories

Lead on a website refresh and support the redesign of the magazine so they have an overall look and brand that work together

Monitor analytics across written content (web and magazine), adjusting strategy to optimise KPIs, membership and grow our audience

Work with the communications manager on developing new formats including more use of video and audio to tell stories, through experimentation and data-driven decision-making

Forge partnerships with creators globally and digital platforms to expand Index’s reach and engagement

Represent Index at events, panels or media appearances where appropriate

Support the editor with general commissioning, editing and proof-reading for the magazine and when needed

Knowledge

Excellent editing and commissioning abilities, with attention to style, accuracy and tone

Deep knowledge of the principles of digital and magazine journalism

Strong digital acumen, including familiarity with SEO, analytics tools and CMS platforms

Understanding of website design and how to improve it

Knowledge of other digital platforms

Proven ability to write authoritative magazine and online articles and analysis

Knowledge of UK and global affairs and the principles of censorship and free speech issues in the UK and globally

Skills (essential)

Experience working for a magazine and/or online digital platform

The ability to work under deadline pressure

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong communication skills to work collaboratively with contributors in a small team

Prior experience managing contributors

Experience of identifying content that will grow a digital audience while driving membership of the organisation

The ability to recognise sensitive or potentially libellous issues and raise them for discussion

Experience in web publishing, including using content management systems such as WordPress

Strong organisational skills and the ability to thrive in a small team

The initiative to identify tasks and to work independently

Ability to commission articles by and defend the right to free speech for people with whom you personally fundamentally disagree or believe are wrong

Preferred

Understanding of international affairs

Understanding of international affairs Experience working with writers whose first language is not English

Familiarity with the Economist style book

Experience managing newsletters

Proficiency in at least one major language other than English

Hours: Full-time, contract

Salary: £35,000 – £42,000 dependent on experience

Location: Remote but with lots of travel to London

Index is a small and ambitious organisation that values diversity. We are committed to equal opportunities and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnic origin, national origin, gender, gender identity, race, colour, religious beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, age or marital status

To apply please send a cover letter with your CV by Friday 19 June 2026 to [email protected]

If you want to find out more about the job please email the editor on [email protected]