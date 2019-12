This Week at Index: A look back at 2019, and a new issue

It has been a busy year, as always, and we have been looking back on some of the highlights from 2019.One was the launch of the Free Speech for Me project to work with a new generation who want to challenge censorship and speak out for free expression.Another came in September, when Index’s head of advocacy, Joy Hyvarinen, spoke at the International Parliamentary Seminar on Media Freedom in London, a gathering of members of parliament from around the world to look at protection and human rights issues affecting journalists and the wider media.We also had the annual Freedom of Expression Awards , celebrating the work of talented and truly courageous individuals who challenge censorship.Another stand-out moment was our first partnership with the Wigtown Book Festival, where – as part of Banned Books Week – the question was , how had the landscape changed since George Orwell wrote Nineteen Eighty-Four, 70 years before?We were also at Latitude Festival, where our three-day event, Forest Folktales: Uncensored , looked at the importance of storytelling, and how tales had been censored or revised over the years. We featured the originals in all their subversive glory...On the campaign trail, Index called for the killers of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to be brought to justice, and for the freeing of Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan