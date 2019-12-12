NEWS
This Week at Index: A look back at 2019, and a new issue
12 Dec 2019
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP
Friday 13 December 2019
Magazine on sale next week
The winter edition of Index on Censorship magazine is on sale next week.

This issue looks at the trend of macho leaders who use similar tactics to stifle dissent, debate and democracy, with reports from Mexico, China, Turkey, the USA and Brazil.

It also features a new work from Hong Kong poet-protester Tammy Lai-Ming Ho, and short stories from Jonathan Tel and Kaya Genç. We interview opera star Jamie Barton about taboo busting in the music scene, and analyse why the closing of Beijing bookshop The Bookworm is so important.

The magazine is available in print, online and on all devices. To find out where to buy and how to subscribe, click here.
Highlights of the year
It has been a busy year, as always, and we have been looking back on some of the highlights from 2019.
One was the launch of the Free Speech for Me project to work with a new generation who want to challenge censorship and speak out for free expression.
Another came in September, when Index’s head of advocacy, Joy Hyvarinen, spoke at the International Parliamentary Seminar on Media Freedom in London, a gathering of members of parliament from around the world to look at protection and human rights issues affecting journalists and the wider media.
We also had the annual Freedom of Expression Awards, celebrating the work of talented and truly courageous individuals who challenge censorship.
Another stand-out moment was our first partnership with the Wigtown Book Festival, where – as part of Banned Books Week – the question was, how had the landscape changed since George Orwell wrote Nineteen Eighty-Four, 70 years before?
We were also at Latitude Festival, where our three-day event, Forest Folktales: Uncensored, looked at the importance of storytelling, and how tales had been censored or revised over the years. We featured the originals in all their subversive glory...
On the campaign trail, Index called for the killers of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to be brought to justice, and for the freeing of Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan.

Fighting to keep messages secure
This week Index joined 52 other organisations to call on governments to allow technology companies to offer strong encryption tools such as Signal or WhatsApp to everyone. The statement highlights the dangers to the security and privacy of billions of internet users if governments were to enforce the removal of end-to-end encryption protection on consumer messaging services – often used by journalists.
Gift ideas to support free expression
It's not too late to show your support for freedom of expression this Christmas. A framed piece of artwork by Chinese illustrator Badiucao would look great on any wall, or how about sponsoring a seat in the name of a freedom of expression hero at the Index awards?
And for the gift that keeps on giving, a subscription to Index on Censorship magazine lasts a whole year. You don’t even need to wrap it, just click here.
Index on Censorship defends people's freedom to express themselves without fear of harm or persecution. We publish censored writers and artists, monitor and campaign against censorship, and encourage debate.  

We rely on donations from readers and supporters. By donating to Index you help us to protect freedom of expression and to support those who are denied that right.
 
