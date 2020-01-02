Quiz: Which macho man said what?

"Outrageous that married couples should pay for the single mothers' desire to procreate independently of men." Boris Johnson Narendra Modi Jair Bolsonaro

"There is no difference between killing a baby in its mother's stomach and killing a baby after birth." Recep Tayyip Erdogan Donald Trump Rodrigo Duterte

"The best migrant is the migrant who doesn't come." Vladimir Putin Viktor Orbán Boris Johnson

"You know, it really doesn't matter what the media write, as long as you've got a young and beautiful piece of ass." Jair Bolsonaro Donald Trump Narendra Modi

"Terrorists and criminals are rewarded in this state these days." Recep Tayyip Erdogan Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin

"Just because you're a journalist you are not exempted from assassination, if you're a son of a bitch." Boris Johnson Viktor Orban Rodrigo Duterte

"Those who fight corruption should be clean themselves." Recep Tayyip Erdogan Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

“I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. …I don't want to sound too much like a chauvinist, but when I come home and dinner's not ready, I'll go through the roof, okay?” Jair Bolsonaro Donald Trump Narendra Modi

"I believe that a strong man makes a strong country." Rodrigo Duterte Boris Johnson Jair Bolsonaro