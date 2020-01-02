Quiz: Which macho man said what?

"Outrageous that married couples should pay for the single mothers' desire to procreate independently of men."
"There is no difference between killing a baby in its mother's stomach and killing a baby after birth."
"The best migrant is the migrant who doesn't come."
"You know, it really doesn't matter what the media write, as long as you've got a young and beautiful piece of ass."
"Terrorists and criminals are rewarded in this state these days."
"Just because you're a journalist you are not exempted from assassination, if you're a son of a bitch."
"Those who fight corruption should be clean themselves."
“I think that putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. …I don't want to sound too much like a chauvinist, but when I come home and dinner's not ready, I'll go through the roof, okay?”
"I believe that a strong man makes a strong country."
"If you aspire to be a leader of your own country, you must speak your own language, for God's sake."
