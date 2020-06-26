Quiz: How well do you know your privacy facts?

What fraction of Italian families didn't own a computer, laptop or tablet in 2019?
How many drones do the UK police collectively have in their fleet?
Who said this: “God Almighty planted a garden. And indeed it is the purest of human pleasures. It is the greatest refreshment to the spirits of man.”?
According to a poll by the South Korean culture ministry, what percentage of South Koreans believe that the government should track the movements of people in quarantine, with or without their consent?
What is the name of the Turkish tracking app?
How much did the Mexican government spend on Italian spyware company HackingTeam’s products?
The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is the youngest head of state in the western hemisphere. As of June 2020, how old is he?
Who said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste”?
How long has Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni been in power?
Under Hungary's Coronavirus Act, what is the maximum prison sentence if you are accused of spreading misinformation?
