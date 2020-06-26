Quiz: How well do you know your privacy facts?

What fraction of Italian families didn't own a computer, laptop or tablet in 2019? Aum Oer/Flickr One fifth One quarter One third

How many drones do the UK police collectively have in their fleet? Colin. C. James/Flickr 170 50 500

Who said this: “God Almighty planted a garden. And indeed it is the purest of human pleasures. It is the greatest refreshment to the spirits of man.”? Tejvan Pettinger /Flickr William Shakespeare John Locke Francis Bacon

According to a poll by the South Korean culture ministry, what percentage of South Koreans believe that the government should track the movements of people in quarantine, with or without their consent? Pedro Cambra/Flickr 56% 80% 15%

What is the name of the Turkish tracking app? Rawpixel Ltd/Flickr Life Fits Home CoronApp Immuni

How much did the Mexican government spend on Italian spyware company HackingTeam’s products? Kieran Lamb/Flickr £100,000 £5m £10m

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, is the youngest head of state in the western hemisphere. As of June 2020, how old is he? Presidencia El Salvador/Flickr 38 27 42

Who said: “Never let a good crisis go to waste”? Matt Brown/Flickr Winston Churchill Rahm Emanuel Niccolo Machiavelli All of the above

How long has Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni been in power? Over 30 years Less than 30 years Exactly 30 years