NEWS
Interview with Justice for Journalists' Maria Ordzhonikidze: how Russia is using Covid to clamp down on the media
24 Jul 2020
BY MARK FRARY

In March 2020, Index on Censorship partnered with Justice for Journalists Foundation to keep track of attacks on media freedom under cover of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Four months on and the project has recorded more than 230 physical and verbal assaults, detentions and arrests and fines around the world. Authoritarian governments are increasingly using the pandemic to clamp down on media freedom. The largest number of incidents are in Russia and the former Soviet Union. Here associate editor Mark Frary talks to JFJ’s director Maria Ordzhonikidze about why media freedom is in decline in the region.

24 Jul 2020NEWS
Interview with Özlem Dalkıran of the Istanbul 10: "It was a clear message to civil society in Turkey: Stop"
17 Jul 2020VIDEO
Interview with Nadine Strossen: "People should feel free to engage in respectful but robust and highly critical debate"
10 Jul 2020VIDEO
