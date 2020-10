Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on 16 October 2017.

Before she died, she had made public stories about corruption, money laundering and Malta’s links with organised crime. Since her death, her family have worked to bring her killers to justice. As the third anniversary of her death approaches, Index on Censorship’s associate editor Mark Frary talks to her sister Corinne Vella.