Index launches weekly What the Fuck!? podcast with Alison Jackson

Index on Censorship’s What the Fuck!? podcast invites politicians, activists and celebrities to talk about the worst things going on in the world, why you should care and why you should swear.

In each episode, a guest – a free speech activist, a journalist, a celebrity or someone in the news – will tell listeners what is making them angry in the world and the words they say when they do.

Guests on the What the Fuck!? podcast will come from across the full range of opinion on the key issues shaping the modern world.

Each guest will be invited to talk about the work they are currently doing or admire relating to artistic, academic or media freedom.

The podcast ends with our guests telling us their favourite sweary expression and why it makes them feel the way it does.

In this launch episode, Index’s associate editor Mark Frary talks to photographer and artist Alison Jackson, who is renowned for her explorations into how photography and the cult of the celebrity have transformed our relationship to what is ‘real’.

She talks about her latest work, a sculpture of President Donald Trump in a compromising position with Miss Universe, the US elections and why the President needs the oxygen of publicity. She discusses the very real challenges of artistic censorship and how she challenged this by driving her Trump sculpture around the streets of New York, bringing the streets of Manhattan to a standstill.