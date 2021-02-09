Index raises concerns over UK Freedom of Information

To:
The Right Honourable William Wragg MP, Chair, Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee
The Right Honourable Julian Knight MP, Chair, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
CC
The Right Honourable Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office
The Right Honourable Chloe Smith, Minister for the Cabinet Office
Dunja Mijatovic, Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner
Irene Khan, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression
Elizabeth Denham, UK Information Commissioner
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon; UK Foreign Office
Kanbar Hossein Bor; UK Foreign Office
We are writing to you to raise serious concerns about the difficulties that journalists, researchers and members of the public currently experience when trying to use FOI legislation, across government.
As you know, the Freedom of Information Act 2000 sets standards for openness and transparency from government, and is a critical tool for ensuring that journalists and members of the public can scrutinise the workings of government.
We have, however, become increasingly concerned about the way in which the legislation is being interpreted and implemented. As the new openDemocracy report ‘Art of Darkness’ makes clear, FOI response rates are at the lowest level since the introduction of the Act 20 years ago.
The report also points to increasing evidence of poor practices across government, such as the use of ‘administrative silence’ to stonewall requests.
In addition, it was recently reported that the Cabinet Office is operating a ‘Clearing House’ unit in which FOI responses are centrally coordinated, undermining the applicant-blind principle of the Act. This raises serious questions about whether information requests by journalists and researchers are being treated and managed differently.
The new report also shows that the regulator charged with implementing Freedom of Information legislation – the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – has seen its budget cut by 41 per cent over the last decade while its FOI complaint caseload has increased by 46 per cent in the same period.
We believe that there are now strong grounds for a review of the UK government’s treatment of and policies for dealing with Freedom of Information requests, and would urge the minister to address these concerns. We urge you to take the following steps as a matter of priority:
-
Open an inquiry into the operation of the Clearing House, which comprehensively investigates whether its operation is GDPR-compliant, whether journalists and other users of the Act are being monitored and/or blacklisted, and whether this is illegal and/or undermines the applicant-blind principle of the Act.
-
Consider the merits of introducing an ‘administrative silence’ rule whereby a failure to respond to a request within the requisite time period is deemed to be a refusal and can be appealed in full to the ICO.
-
Recognise the national interest of an independent and fully funded regulator of information rights by considering the ICO’s critical lack of funding, and making the regulator accountable to and funded by parliament.
Despite recommendations from the ICO, the government has also declined to expand the FOI Act to cover public contracts to private firms – and has failed to deliver on its own pledges to increase the proactive publication of contracting data.
Given the recent National Audit Office report’s criticism about the lack of transparency in government Covid contracting, it is high time that this recommendation was followed through – and that further measures as outlined above are taken to protect and strengthen the public’s right to access information.
Yours,
Mary Fitzgerald, Editor in Chief, openDemocracy
Katharine Viner, Editor in Chief, The Guardian
John Witherow, Editor, The Times
Emma Tucker, Editor, The Sunday Times
Chris Evans, Editor, The Daily Telegraph
Roula Khalaf, Editor, The Financial Times
Alison Phillips, Editor, Daily Mirror
Paul Dacre, Editor-in-Chief, Associated Newspapers, former Editor, Daily Mail
Alan Rusbridger, former Editor in Chief, The Guardian
Lionel Barber, former Editor, Financial Times
Veronica Wadley, Chair of Arts Council London; former Editor, Evening Standard
David Davis MP
Alex Graham, Chair of the Scott Trust
Ian Murray, Executive Director, Society of Editors
Sir Alan Moses, former Chair, IPSO
Anne Lapping CBE, former Deputy Chair, IPSO
Philip Pullman, author
Baroness Janet Whitaker
Baroness Tessa Blackstone
Ruth Smeeth, Chief Executive, Index on Censorship
Daniel Bruce, Chief Executive, Transparency International
Daniel Gorman, Director, English PEN
Menna Elfyn, President of Wales PEN Cymru
Carl MacDougall, President of Scottish PEN
Rebecca Vincent, Director of International Campaigns, Reporters Without Borders
Michelle Stanistreet, General Secretary, National Union of Journalists
Sian Jones, President, National Union of Journalists
Jodie Ginsberg, Chief Executive Officer, Internews Europe
John Sauven, Executive Director, Greenpeace
Rachel Oldroyd, Managing Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Jonathan Heawood, Public Interest News Foundation
Anthony Barnett, Founding Director, Charter 88
Chris Blackhurst, former Editor, The Independent
Suzanna Taverne, Chair, openDemocracy
Philippe Sands QC
George Peretz QC
David Leigh, investigative journalist
Robert Peston, journalist and author
Peter Oborne, journalist and author
Nick Cohen, journalist and author
David Aaronovitch, journalist and author
Michael Crick, journalist and author
Ian Cobain, investigative journalist
Tom Bower, investigative journalist
Aditya Chakrabortty, Senior Economics Commentator, The Guardian
Jason Beattie, Assistant Editor, the Daily Mirror
Rowland Manthorpe, Technology Correspondent, Sky News
Cynthia O’Murchu, Investigative Reporter, Financial Times
Tom Warren, Investigative Reporter, BuzzFeed News
Christopher Hird, Founder and Managing Director, Dartmouth Films
Meirion Jones, Investigations Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
James Ball, Global Editor, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Oliver Bullough, journalist and author
Henry Porter, journalist and author
Peter Geoghegan, Investigations Editor, openDemocracy
Margot Gibbs, Senior Reporter, Finance Uncovered
Lionel Faull, Chief Reporter, Finance Uncovered
Chris Cook, Contributing editor, Tortoise
Brian Cathcart, Professor of Journalism, Kingston University
Mark Cridge, Chief Executive, mySociety
Dr Susan Hawley, Executive Director, Spotlight on Corruption
Helen Darbishire, Executive Director, Access Info Europe
Miriam Turner and Hugh Knowles, co-CEOs, Friends of the Earth
Mike Davis, Executive Director, Global Witness
Silkie Carlo, Director, Big Brother Watch
Natalie Fenton, Professor of Media and Communications, Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Lutz Kinkel, the Managing Director of the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)
Scott Griffen, Deputy Director of International Press Institute
Granville Williams, Editor, Media North
Alison Moore, journalist and editor
Tim Gopsil, Former Editor, Free Press and the Journalist magazine
Dave West, Deputy Editor, Health Services Journal
Dr Sam Raphael, Director, UK Unredacted and University of Westminster
Leigh Baldwin and Marcus Leroux, SourceMaterial
Vicky Cann, Corporate Europe Observatory
Barnaby Pace, Senior Campaigner, Global Witness
Lisa Clark, Scottish PEN Project Manager
Nick Craven, journalist
Caroline Molloy, Editor, openDemocracy UK
Jenna Corderoy, Investigative Reporter, openDemocracy
Jamie Beagent, Partner, Leigh Day
Sean Humber, Partner, Leigh Day
Harminder Bains, Partner, Leigh Day
Thomas Jervis, Partner, Leigh Day
Oliver Holland, Partner, Leigh Day
Merry Varney, Partner, Leigh Day
Daniel Easton, Partner, Leigh Day
Michael Newman, Partner, Leigh Day
Sarah Campbell, Partner, Leigh Day
