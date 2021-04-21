NEWS
100 days in prison in Belarus: MP calls for Andrei Aliaksandrau's release

As our former colleague spends his 100th day in detention, Christine Jardine MP joins our call for his immediate and unconditional release

21 Apr 2021
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP
Christine Jardine MP, who is becoming an honorary godparent to Andrei Aliaksandrau

Today Index’s friend and former colleague, Andrei Aliaksandrau, will spend his 100th day in detention in Belarus. As we renew our calls for his immediate and unconditional release, we are joined by Christine Jardine MP who will become his honorary godparent as an expression of her solidarity with him.

“The conditions in which opposition activists like Andrei are being kept are not acceptable. Our Government must work with our European partners to put pressure on the Belarusian Government to release those held on political charges,” Jardine said. Jardine is joining more than 160 politicians from across Europe as they stand in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus through the #WeStandBYyou campaign.

Belarusian authorities accuse Aliaksandrau of financing the protests that have rocked Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko returned to power after the fraudulent elections last August. According to the authorities, Alisksandrau paid the fines of hundreds of protesters who were detained between August and November 2020, using funds sent to him by the London-based BY help fund. By mid-November, Belarus had ordered banks to freeze any money sent from the fund.

“Andrei is a fearless human rights defender, and he should not have to spend one day – much less 100 days – in prison,” Jessica Ní Mhainín, Index’s policy and campaigns manager said. “Andrei is one of 357 political prisoners currently being detained in Belarus. They need us – whether we are members of parliament like Christine Jardine or ordinary citizens – to use our voices in defence of their right to use theirs.”

You may also want to read
See all
We need Andrei Aliaksandrau and 254 others in Belarus back home
19 Feb 2021

RUTH'S BLOG
Belarus: Index strongly condemns actions against journalists and human rights defenders
16 Feb 2021

STATEMENT
International Day of Solidarity with Belarus
05 Feb 2021

STATEMENT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BACK TO TOP
© 2021 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy