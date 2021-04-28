Statement on the Maya Forstater tribunal

This week Index on Censorship took the unusual step of legally intervening in an employment appeal tribunal. As always our focus was on the core principle of free expression and protecting free speech in law. The tribunal has now concluded and has reserved judgment – we expect to learn the result in the coming months. Much will be discussed and written about in the coming days regarding the Maya Forstater tribunal, but for your information on what Index provided to the court please access our skeleton argument here.

Whatever the outcome of the Employment Appeal Tribunal the toxic nature of the current conversation on gender and trans rights is doing little to build bridges or solidarity. As promised by our Chief Executive, in the coming weeks Index will seek to provide a platform for considered debate and engagement. We plan to publish the words of those people who are being silenced and provide a space for people to highlight their lived experiences without fear or favour. So watch this space.