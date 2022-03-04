Index is once again partnering with the Human Rights Watch Film Festival. It takes place from 17-25 March and screenings will be both digital and in-person – at the Barbican in London.

In partnership with the festival, we are partnering on the screenings of the following films relating to freedom of expression:

Myanmar Diaries – a film made by a clandestine collective of citizen journalists which documents the human rights abuses and life under military rule in Myanmar. This film is the winner of HRW’s Tony Elliot award for courage in filmmaking.

Eternal Spring – a film which looks at the brave actions of a group of individuals to challenge censorship in China by hijacking the local TV station to combat China’s misinformation campaign against religious practitioners. The film shows the life and death circumstances people have to take to stand up against media censorship.

Boycott – a film which looks at laws in the US that attempt to stifle freedom of speech. In this documentary, one media publication is asked to sign an affadavit claiming they will not boycott products of Israel as a condition of their funding.