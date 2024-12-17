Contents – Unsung heroes: How musicians are raising their voices against oppression

Contents

Music has been described as a “cultural universal” – a practice found in all known human cultures and societies. While anthropologists still scratch their heads over exactly where the concept originated, evidence indicates that humans have used musical instruments for an astonishing 40,000 years.

During an excavation in 1995 in Slovenia, researchers discovered a bear’s femur bone with holes in it and concluded that it could be an ancient flute.

Humans have always found ingenious ways to make music, and it’s not difficult to see why. It is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression, capable of eliciting both intense happiness and sadness in the listener. It is used to celebrate, lament, respect and enrage, and its endless genres, styles and instruments form a core part of countries’ unique cultural heritages.

But despite its universality, music is being silenced globally. Religious extremism, political factions, racism and nationalism are all driving forces, stopping it being performed, produced and listened to. In this issue we explore how music bans have been weaponised to silence communities and erase histories.

Up Front

Songs of defiance: Sarah Dawood

How ever much authoritarians try to turn down the volume, musicians will play on

The Index: Mark Stimpson

Moments that matter in the free speech world, from US disinformation to a democracy void in Belarus

Features

Adding insult to injury: Nour El Din Ismail

Turkey is not always welcoming to Syrian journalists

Waiting for the worst: Alexandra Domenech

A daring few Russian politicians are staying put

Somalia’s muzzled media: Hinda Abdi Mohamoud

The challenge of seeking out the truth in the face of daily risks

Further into the information void: Winthrop Rodgers

A new law in Iraq could hinder rather than help journalists

Peace of mind: Chan Kin-man, Jemimah Steinfeld

From umbrellas, to prison, to freedom. A word from a founder of the Hong Kong Occupy movement

“She will not end up well”: Clemence Manyukwe

In Rwanda, opposition politicians have a nasty habit of being assassinated

Modi’s plans to stifle the internet: Shoaib Daniyal

India’s prime minister is keeping a tight grip on what goes online

Editor in exile: Ian Wylie

A Burmese journalist shares his story of arrest and escape

Evading scrutiny: Beth Cheng

China’s new tactic for dealing with critics: keep the trials under wraps

Lowering the bar: Ruth Green

Working in law in Afghanistan is now impossible – if you’re a woman

A promise is a promise: Amy Booth

Argentina’s president is taking a chainsaw to media freedom

Going offline: Steve Komarnyckyj

Beyoncé is blacklisted in Russia and the question remains: who runs the world?

The beacon of hope: Nilosree Biswas

The next chapter is unwritten for a library in Delhi

A story of forgotten fiction: Thiện Việt

In Vietnam, book censorship is a fact of life

Special Report: Unsung heroes - how musicians are raising their voices against oppression

The sound of silence: Sarah Dawood

Musicians in Afghanistan fear for their livelihoods, lives and culture

The war on drill: Mackenzie Argent

Artistic freedom is not a privilege extended to all musicians

A force for good: Salil Tripathi

Exploring the soundtrack of resistance in Bangladesh

Georgia on my mind: JP O’Malley

In the face of repression, the beat goes on in the Caucasus

Murdered for music: Kaya Genç

The meeting of politics and song can be deadly in Turkey

A Black woman who dared to rock: Malu Halasa

How one artist smashed into a genre ringfenced for white men

Fear the butterfly: Katie Dancey-Downs

Iranian singer Golazin Ardestani will never take no for an answer

In tune with change: Tiléwa Kazeem

In Nigeria, Afrobeats is about more than a good song

Singing for a revolution: Danson Kahyana

Nothing enrages the Ugandan government like hearing Bobi Wine

Cuba can’t stop the music: Coco Fusco

Government and musicians alike understand the political power of song

Comment

Dangerous double standards: Youmna El Sayed

Israel’s closure of Al Jazeera’s offices is a warning sign for press freedom

Musician, heal thyself: Mike Smith

The death of Liam Payne brings the issue of mental health into sharp focus

Democracy, but not as we know it: Martin Bright

Is the USA stuck in the hinterland between democratic and autocratic?

Silence has to be permitted in a world with free speech: Jemimah Steinfeld

Index’s CEO argues that the right to stay quiet is as precious as the right to protest

Big Tech shouldn’t punish women for seeking abortions: Raina Lipsitz

Trump is incoming. So too is a growing threat to online abortion discussions

Culture

Cell dreams: Russia’s prisoner art: Mark Stimpson

Dissident artwork created under Putin’s nose, and shared with Index

No Catcher In The Rye: Stephen Komarnyckyj, Hryhorii Kosynka

The words of a writer killed by the Soviet regime live on in a new translation

A life in exile: Mackenzie Argent, Jana Paliashchuk

What it means to be homesick, through the eyes of a Belarusian poet

An unfathomable tragedy: Sarah Dawood, Dimi Reider

One year on from 7 October, a moving piece reflects on the human devastation

You are now free: Abdelaziz Baraka Sakin, Katie Dancey-Downs

An exclusive translation from a Sudanese writer in exile, who has faced ban after ban

Putin will not stop until he’s stopped: Evgenia Kara-Murza

The Russian dissident who fought for her husband’s release (and won) has the last word