NEWS
Share your messages of support for Salman Rushdie

Join us in sending messages of support to the author, who was attacked as he prepared to give a lecture in New York state in August 2022

18 Aug 2022
BY INDEX ON CENSORSHIP
Photo: Barry Batchelor/PA Archive/PA Images

On 12 August 2022, Salman Rushdie, the author of the book The Satanic Verses, was attacked as he prepared to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and education centre in New York state. He was stabbed in the neck, face and abdomen and remains in a critical condition in hospital. His family issued a statement saying that despite his “life-changing injuries” being severe, “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”.

Index on Censorship has long been a supporter of Salman Rushdie and fully support his right to freedom of expression, as we do for other authors and artists. Supporting those who are silenced, threatened and attacked is at the heart of Index’s 50-year-long history. Index condemns this cowardly attack on the author.

Index CEO Ruth Smeeth said, “We are still in shock after the brutal attack on Salman Rushdie last week. While we are relieved to hear he survived, we know the path to recovery will be long and our thoughts go out to him and his family. We consider Salman part of the Index community. We were instrumental in the campaign against the fatwa and Salman has in turn written regularly for our magazine. He is a fierce defender of free expression and his writing, which is beloved by so many, is a testament to the power of words themselves.”

She added, “The violence committed against him is an awful reminder that the fight for freedom of expression continues and we are as committed as ever to campaigning for a world in which acts such as these never happen.”

Your messages of support

 

m1

Censorship is unacceptable at the best of times, but censorship by bullying, threats, physical violence and murder is an abomination. It is the resort of those who are insecure and intellectually immature.

The attack on Salman Rushdie is an unforgivable example of what, if not resisted everywhere and always, would radically impoverish the world by silencing its art, thought and literature.

The closed-minded seek not only to impose censorship but to frighten those who think differently from them into self-censorship. They must be resisted. Rushdie is on the front lines of this struggle: we owe him our gratitude and unequivocal support.

A C Grayling, London
m2

Hang in there dear Salman. Not only ‘because you’re worth it’, but to shame and defeat these murderous bastards.

Judith Vidal-Hall, London
m3

I used to run one of the most prestigious visiting writers series in the country. Of all the famous, unfamous, and infamous writers we had at our campus, Mr. Rushdie was by far the most gracious and generous regarding time spent with students. He made a lasting impression on me as well as all of my students. Hang in there, Mr. Rushdie. We are pulling for you.

Norman Minnick, Indianapolis
m1

I condemn this brutal and primitive attack on humanity and freedom of artistic expression. I wish Salman Rushdie a speedy recovery.

Ersan Pekin, Ankara
m2

One appropriate response to this act of horrific philistinism will be the publication of your next novel. I look forward for to buying my copy on the day of its release.

Michael Collins, London
m3

I stand with Salman Rushdie and completely support his right to freedom of expression. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and all who love him. May we all follow his example and speak our hearts and minds.

Vicki Robinson, Chester
m1

I am in awe of your immense courage, which has been an inspiration to so many people for over thirty-three years. Best wishes for a complete recovery!

Lenny Cavallaro, Methuen, MA
m2

Hang in there dear Salman. Not only ‘because you’re worth it’, but to shame and defeat these murderous bastards.

Judith Vidal-Hall, London
m3

Many more years of brilliant writing and inspirational living.

John Glaves-Smith, Stoke-on-Trent
m1

Wishing you a speedy recovery Mr. Rushdie. You are in our thoughts.

Siobhán Casey, Ireland
m2

Debate is an essential part of civil society. In the words of Audre Lorde, ‘your silence will not protect you.’ Get well soon.

Jess Silverstone, London
m3

The right of writers, poets and artists, above all, to express themselves freely is the precious bedrock of a free and open society. Threaten or remove this right, as have so many countries around the world, and you condemn their people to lives of fear, deceit and unhappiness, governed by tyranny and corruption. The weakest people in such societies suffer the most. We must speak up now, and always, for them and challenge intolerance even when it is difficult and dangerous to do so. I support Salman Rushdie's freedom to write about whatever he wants, and applaud Index's work to ensure anyone's right to speak out without danger to their lives.

Anonymous
m1

Salman Rushdie is a very valuable writer. We love him. He is ostracized by some people because of his thoughts.

Akif Genc, UK
m2

I supported the campaign in 1989 and I believe ever stronger in freedom of expression, including the freedom to offend.

Stephen Goldring, London
m3

There can be no freedom without freedom of expression. Our hearts and prayers are with you. Get well soon Salman!

Kelly Duda, Los Angeles
m1

The attack on Mr. Rushdie is reprehensible and inexcusable, and his assailant needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law and we have to be sure to send a message that these kinds of attacks on the very nature of free speech and expression will not and cannot be tolerated in any capacity. We have to acknowledge that the very fatwa issued by the former Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran (the same responsible for holding the reins of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the kidnapping and torture of American diplomats and civilians for over 400 days in Tehran at the end of the 1970s) is at the very HEART of this attack on Mr. Rushdie, decades after it was issued! I am an American living in an America where our own ability to express ourselves is under grave assault and the fact that this took place in New York on Mr. Rushdie makes me hang my head for my country. Americans need to wake up and smell the coffee. Godspeed in your recovery, Salman Rushdie.

Dave Beavers, Texas
m2

You will survive this and prove the pen is mightier than the sword Mr Rushdie. My thoughts are with you, your family and friends.

Stephen Hoffman, UK
m3

Salman Rushdie, your stand for free speech and thought will live long beyond the small-minded hate that too often drives or shelters in movements of power... religion, politics and business. Your attackers and detractors put themselves well below you. You shine.

Tony Wilson, Bristol
m1

Thank you for your courage, creativity, and moral clarity. Free speech remains the first, most fundamental freedom. Salman Rushdie has courageously led the struggle for writers to share their work for decades. We can't let the least tolerant, the least creative and the most dogmatic determine what we read and how we live.

Eric Roth, Los Angeles
m2

Get well soon.. true fan from India.

Janki Telivala, India
m3

Absolutely appalling what happened to you. Dark times indeed when freedom of expression is attacked. Without the freedom to think and express ourselves as human beings, every other freedom we have can be taken away. Glad you are recovering. Take care. Solidarity.

Dave Rendle, Cardigan
m1

I'm in the middle of reading Languages of Truth. Keep telling the truth, Mr. Rushdie, in all the languages of the world. Very best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Marjorie, Canada
m2

I passionately hope that you recover from this brutal stabbing. I don't suppose you wanted to become a symbol of freedom of expression, let alone a martyr to it, but that's what you've become. It seems that the fatwa against you has now been extended to allow all writers to be bullied, online and offline, by anyone who wants to be offended. I was particularly shocked to discover that the man who tried to murder you had only read two pages of your work. As a novelist, I feel it's our imaginations that are under attack. Thank you for standing up for all of us.

Miranda Miller, London
m3

Really appalled by the attack on Salman Rushdie. Who feels that they have the right to extinguish the life of another for any man created belief system?

Bryan Hillan, Hertfordshire
m1

Thank you for your dedication, your striving, to embrace the journey of your convictions that have made you you. When I read the news the other day (oh boy), my brain became abuzz with concern that this was yet another screaming trauma our universe was meant to bear? For what? ...Aye exclaiming so is no less rhetorical than exclaiming; what rot! ...Nethertheless, my heart beats better for the news that your energies persevere! Rest in peace and then blaze back into our lives with oil and grease! GA YAU!

Laura, Sweden
m2

Full support for Salman Rushdie and a sincere hope for a speedy and full recovery from a senseless assault and attempted murder.

Granville Williams, editor, MediaNorth
previous arrow
next arrow

Support our work with other authors who face being silenced

Make a donation today

Share your message

We call on all others who believe in his right not to be silenced to leave a message of support, using the form below, which we will share with him and publish here. You can also sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to receive updates on the campaign. It also features news relating to freedom of expression issues around the world. You do not need to sign up to this to send a message of support.

  • Note that your message may be edited and published. If you provide your name and location, we may publish these. We reserve the right to moderate messages.
  • Your name is not required to leave a message of support.
  • Your location is not required to leave a message of support.

  • Keep up to date with the campaign

    To find out about other messages of support for Salman Rushdie, you can sign up to receive our newsletter below. This is published weekly and contains news of freedom of expression issues worldwide. You do not need to do so to send a message of support.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments are closed.

BACK TO TOP
© 2022 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy