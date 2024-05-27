Censored Memories | Lyrics performed by Yinfi

(A Cantonese song by Anthony Wong written for the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Protests. Composer: Tats Lau. Lyricist: Albert Leung)

In the days of yore, perhaps one would ask the heavens, How could they allow the destruction of beliefs, as cherished as they are vast? But now, don't bother asking, if there's the courage to openly commemorate. Plundered by reality, how can one blame the heavens?

If even candlelight is deemed sinful, darkness will linger for decades more. If scars possess spirits, they remain unchanged. Even if memories are deemed sinful, how dare truth remain silent? If history hides someone, they will surely be discovered.

Now, if one were to ask them, would they regret marching too far ahead in the parade? They would say the path has decayed, and danger is feared. Now, if one were to ask me, why I wish to commemorate, I would say even if flames have flickered out, there will always be smoke.

If even candlelight is deemed sinful, darkness will linger for decades more, If scars possess spirits, they remain unchanged. Even if memories are deemed sinful, how dare truth remain silent? If history hides someone, they will surely be discovered.

The heavens need not defend themselves, only fear that people will forget their words. The earth knows not of warmth or cold, existing without thoughts. History only moves forward, giving people insomnia for thirty years. Now, the world-weary youth, don't ask the heavens.

If one raises an umbrella, for whose fate do they mourn? In the square, so many farewells, With the burden of guilt, who crafted such sacrifice? May the voices in the square never go unheard.