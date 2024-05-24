Index on Censorship seeks new editor

Index is hiring a new editor to work at the heart of its editorial team. Reporting directly to the CEO and heading the editorial department, they will be expected to oversee agenda-setting investigations, articles, columns and fiction. This is an excellent opportunity to help curate an outstanding quarterly magazine both in print and online. As such, the right candidate will have ample experience and exceptional journalistic judgement. They will be confident working with some of the biggest names in journalism and the arts, as well as committed to finding and commissioning underrepresented voices and stories. A non-tribal outlook is essential: Index is non-partisan and its only “cause” is that of promoting free expression.

The right candidate will combine impressive range and curiosity with excellent attention to detail. They will oversee the editorial process from conception through to publication. They will manage a team of internal editors and writers and a larger network of freelance contributors around the world, alongside sub-editors, illustrators and designers.

The new editor must be equally at home working on print and digital journalism. While the main job is working on the magazine, overseeing the website and other editorial output is part of it. The role therefore demands someone who is just as comfortable writing a more informal newsletter or crafting a grabbing web headline as they are editing a 2,000-word article. Writing opportunities are also available.

The editor will have at least five years of relevant editorial experience. A sophisticated understanding of world news and/or the free speech landscape is essential; expertise in a foreign language and/or a global area is a bonus.

This is a full time role. The starting salary is £45,000-48,000 dependent on experience. The role is remote but regular travel to London will be expected.

Please send a cover letter and CV to [email protected] by Friday 21 June. Interviews will take place in early July.

About Index:

Index on Censorship is Britain’s leading organisation that reports on and campaigns for free expression worldwide. We publish work by censored writers and artists, promote debate and monitor threats to free speech. At the organisation’s heart and in circulation since 1972 is an award-winning quarterly magazine that has featured some of the world’s best-known writers. In addition to the magazine is a website, a weekly newsletter and a campaigning and events programme. Together they make Index what it is today – the go-to for information on the global free speech landscape.

Index is a small and ambitious organisation that values diversity. We are committed to equal opportunities and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnic origin, national origin, gender, gender identity, race, colour, religious beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, age or marital status.