The long reach: How authoritarian countries are silencing critics abroad

The Spring 2024 issue of Index looks at how authoritarian states are reaching across borders in their attempts to silence dissidents. Nowhere is safe for those speaking out against oppressive regimes in the modern age, as governments use sinister tactics to stifle dissent abroad. Index highlights stories from around the world which aim to shed light on the ways certain states are harassing, threatening and silencing critics overseas, from Mexico to Turkey to Eritrea.
Outside of our special report, Eduardo Halfon takes us on a guided tour of Guatemala's crime traps, Rebecca L Root looks at how the USA campaign against reproductive rights is going global and Mehran Firdous follows Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah in the weeks following his release from prison. Elsewhere, Martin Bright details his personal experience with Julian Assange, Mark Frary speaks to Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviichuk about democracy and Ukraine, and we publish a new translation of one of Victoria Amelina's short stories from Stephen Komarnyckyj.
Andrei Soldatov
Andrei Soldatov is a Russian investigative journalist, author and Russian security services expert. He is the co-founder and editor of the Agentura.ru website, a watchdog of the Russian secret services' activities.
Nathan Law
Nathan Law is an activist and politician from Hong Kong. In 2016, at 23, he was elected to work as a legislator for Hong Kong, being the youngest lawmaker to ever occupy a chair in the Legislative Council of Hong Kong.
Victoria Amelina
Victoria Amelina was a Ukrainian novelist and war crimes investigator. She authored two novels and a children's book as well as winning the Joseph Conrad Literary Award prior to her death in a Russian missile attack in Ukraine in 2023.