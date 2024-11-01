The UK Government must defend its citizens around the world

Hello, readers. This week, the news in the UK has been dominated by the Budget, alongside anticipation of next week’s USA presidential election. Whilst a lot of media attention has been focused on the Chancellor’s number crunching, the Prime Minister also started the week with a proclamation of the importance of press freedom.

Writing for The Guardian on Monday, in an article coinciding with the News Media Association’s week-long Journalism Matters campaign, Keir Starmer vowed to protect journalism, the “lifeblood of our democracy”, and stressed the vital role of the media in holding politicians such as himself to account. “And yet this is not a given. All around the world, journalists put themselves at risk in defence of those values,” he wrote, paying tribute to press who have been killed or detained whilst operating in war zones and authoritarian regimes.

It’s heartening to see this strong defence of free speech from the Prime Minister. But around the world, we are still seeing prisoners of conscience imprisoned for simply speaking their mind, some of whom have British citizenship.

This week marked the two-year anniversary of the arrest of Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian rapper who refused to stop singing his political protest songs criticising Iranian government policy. He was sentenced to death on 24 April 2024, and while this has thankfully been overturned, he remains behind bars. This week, his cousin Arezou Eghbali wrote a piece for Index, calling on the international community to demand his release.

Perhaps one of the most high-profile cases of unjust imprisonment overseas is that of British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. Spending nearly six years in detention in Iran, her situation was made worse by false comments made by former foreign secretary Boris Johnson about the purpose of her visit to Iran. You can read an article from Zaghari-Ratcliffe below, where she calls for the release of Salehi.