A letter to David Lammy on the imprisonment of Ahmed al-Doush

This letter was sent to UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday 14 May 2025, urging action on the case of British citizen Ahmed al-Doush and his imprisonment in Saudi Arabia over a seven-year-old tweet.

Re: Urgent Diplomatic Intervention – Unjust Imprisonment of Ahmed al-Doush in Saudi Arabia

Dear Foreign Secretary,

I am writing to you with deep concern regarding the case of Mr. Ahmed al-Doush, a British resident from Manchester, who has just been jailed for 10 years in Saudi Arabia, allegedly over a tweet he posted seven years ago.

Mr. al-Doush, a 41-year-old father of four and banking business analyst, has already spent nine months in al-Hair Prison in Riyadh prior to this sentencing. According to his family, Mr. al-Doush has done nothing to warrant such harsh punishment and appears to have been targeted simply for the peaceful expression of his views – a fundamental human right enshrined in both international and UK laws and a value the United Kingdom stands for. His wife has also said that he is in poor health.

This case once again raises serious concerns about the safety and rights of UK residents abroad, something we have highlighted in the cases of Jimmy Lai and Alaa Abd El-Fattah. We urge the FCDO to take immediate steps to support Mr. al-Doush.

We respectfully call on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office to:

Publicly demand the immediate release of Ahmed al-Doush , highlighting the unjust nature of his detention and sentencing. Provide Mr. al-Doush with full consular support , including legal assistance and regular welfare and health checks.

The United Kingdom has a responsibility to stand up for the rights of those it represents. We urge you not to allow this grave injustice to go unchallenged.

We thank you in advance for your attention to this urgent matter and I look forward to your prompt action.

Yours sincerely,

Jemimah Steinfeld