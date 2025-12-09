Tyrant of the year 2025: Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada

More often than not, we talk about “the Taliban” rather than individual leaders in Afghanistan. But this forgets the real human beings driving the decisions. So today we’re using the name of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate – Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada. A reclusive leader based in the southern city of Kandahar, since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 he has presided over the collapse of the Afghan economy, the disappearance of activists, the gutting of media and the removal of girls and women from public life.

Last year the Taliban published its Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law, which covered every area of public and private life from rules about women’s covering to beards and music. This June, Akhundzada announced adherence to his decrees was obligatory. One month later, arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court for Akhundzada and his Chief Abdul Hakim Haqqani for their gender-based crimes against humanity.

That didn’t deter him. On the four-year mark of the Taliban takeover in August, Akhundzada doubled down on his demands, threatening any Afghans ungrateful for its hardline rule with severe punishment from God.

It was Akhundzada who issued instructions for the internet to be cut in September, and it was only restored upon the orders of the Taliban’s Prime Minister, Hasan Akhund. So is Akhundzada too extreme even for the Taliban? Perhaps. Either way, despite his low profile, on any objective measure Akhundzada is surely one of the most tyrannical leaders on earth.

To cast your vote, click on your chosen tyrant's face below and then click on the Vote button. And if you want the winner delivered straight to you in early January, sign up to our newsletter – you’ll then be the first to know who claims the crown no one wants.

The closing date is Monday 5 January 2026.

To view the other contenders for Tyrant of the Year, click here.