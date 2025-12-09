FEATURES

Tyrant of the year 2025: Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada
The Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law regulations introduced this year are some of the most repressive anywhere
By Index on Censorship
09 Dec 25
Afghanistan | Asia and Pacific | Features | Tyrant of the Year

More often than not, we talk about “the Taliban” rather than individual leaders in Afghanistan. But this forgets the real human beings driving the decisions. So today we’re using the name of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate – Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada. A reclusive leader based in the southern city of Kandahar, since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 he has presided over the collapse of the Afghan economy, the disappearance of activists, the gutting of media and the removal of girls and women from public life.

Last year the Taliban published its Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Law, which covered every area of public and private life from rules about women’s covering to beards and music. This June, Akhundzada announced adherence to his decrees was obligatory. One month later, arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court for Akhundzada and his Chief Abdul Hakim Haqqani for their gender-based crimes against humanity.

That didn’t deter him. On the four-year mark of the Taliban takeover in August, Akhundzada doubled down on his demands, threatening any Afghans ungrateful for its hardline rule with severe punishment from God.

It was Akhundzada who issued instructions for the internet to be cut in September, and it was only restored upon the orders of the Taliban’s Prime Minister, Hasan Akhund. So is Akhundzada too extreme even for the Taliban? Perhaps. Either way, despite his low profile, on any objective measure Akhundzada is surely one of the most tyrannical leaders on earth.

To cast your vote, click on your chosen tyrant's face below and then click on the Vote button. And if you want the winner delivered straight to you in early January, sign up to our newsletter – you’ll then be the first to know who claims the crown no one wants.

The closing date is Monday 5 January 2026.

To view the other contenders for Tyrant of the Year, click here.

3
Vote for your Tyrant of the Year 2025
To find out who is our Tyrant of the Year 2025, please sign up to our weekly newsletter. The newsletter contains news about our campaigns on freedom of expression, details of our work in challenging censorship around the world as well as articles from the Index on Censorship quarterly magazine.
If you do not wish to receive the newsletter, the result will be announced on our website in January 2026.

Support free expression for all

 

Prev Next

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 monthly donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £20 monthly donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 one-off donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £20 one-off donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Donate a different amount

By Index on Censorship

READ MORE

CAMPAIGNS

CROWN CONFIDENTIAL

Click Here

BANNED BY BEIJING

Click Here

LETTERS FROM LUKASHENKA'S PRISONERS

Click Here

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT INDEX'S WORK