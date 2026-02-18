Kosovo: Media freedom groups demand adequate budget for broadcaster RTK

Funding of just 8.9 million euro would only be sufficient to cover RTK's basic operational needs. Photo: Arianit/CC BY-SA 4.0

The undersigned international media freedom and journalist organisations today express our serious concerns about the underfunding of Kosovo’s public broadcaster, Radio Television of Kosovo (RTK), and urgently call for legal budget requirements to be met.

The Assembly of Kosovo is currently discussing the RTK budget, which is anticipated to be passed in two readings on 19 and 20 February 2026. According to the draft Law on the Budget for 2026, the parliament, based on the government’s proposal, will allocate only 8.9 million euros, which is sufficient only to cover basic operational needs such as staff salaries.

The Law on RTK foresees that the public broadcaster should receive 0.7 percent of the total state budget of around three billion euros. This would mean that RTK should be allocated approximately 22 million euros. If passed, the current budget would be only 40% of this legally mandated total.

A budget shortfall of this scale would seriously undermine the ability of the public broadcaster to operate independently and to fulfil its mission to inform citizens on matters of public interest. If RTK were to receive the budget it is legally entitled to, it would allow it to operate independently from any interference from the government and Parliament, while also enabling investment and development of the public broadcaster.

We note that Article 5 of the European Union’s European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) requires Member States – which Kosovo aspires to become – to provide sustainable and adequate funding to public service media to allow for their stable and independent operations.

The proposed budgetary system, which conflicts with the existing legal framework, would, if applicable, clearly violate this EMFA provision. We take this opportunity to invite the Government and the Parliament to initiate work on the implementation of the EMFA, as well as to begin discussions on reforming the funding and governance of RTK to ensure that its editorial and functional independence is guaranteed.

Ahead of the pending budgetary decision, our organisations therefore jointly ask the Prime Minister and President of Lëvizja Vetëvendosje, Albin Kurti, and the Speaker of the Kosovo assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, to ensure that the public broadcaster receives the adequate and equitable budget in accordance with the law and that it is not subjected to political pressure through budget limitations.

Signed:

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF)

International Press Institute (IPI)

European Federation of Journalists (EFJ)

Index on Censorship

Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa (OBCT)