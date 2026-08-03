Index seeks events and partnerships manager

Colin Firth accepts the Trustees Award for Sir Salman Rushdie at the 2023 Freedom of Expression Awards

Index on Censorship is seeking an organised, creative and proactive Events & Partnerships Manager to lead the delivery of our public events programme, support our membership community and help maintain strong relationships with partners, funders and supporters.

This is a practical, outward-facing role for someone who enjoys making things happen. You will work closely with colleagues across the organisation, including the CEO and programme teams, will be highly organised, will be comfortable managing multiple projects and confident working with a wide range of external stakeholders.

Key responsibilities

– Lead the planning and delivery of Index’s events programme, ensuring events are well organised, impactful and aligned with organisational priorities.

– Manage the delivery of our flagship annual Freedom of Expression Awards, including creation of materials (video and text) as part of the event.

– Coordinate Index’s involvement in Banned Books Week and other public-facing campaigns and events related to book challenges.

– Support the development of new event partnerships and sponsorship opportunities.

– Build and maintain positive relationships with key partners, funders, sponsors, supporters and the media.

– Coordinate grant reporting and ensure funding requirements and deadlines are met.

– Support growth and development of Index’s membership programme, including organising activities and events that help members feel connected to Index’s work.

– Represent Index at events, meetings and relevant sector activities.

– Build relationships across the arts, media, publishing, human rights and civil society sectors.

Person specification

Essential:

– Experience planning and delivering events or public programmes from concept through to completion.

– Strong organisational and project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities.

– Experience building and maintaining relationships with external stakeholders.

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

– Ability to manage budgets, timelines and administrative processes.

– Strong attention to detail and the ability to deliver high-quality work independently.

– Commitment to freedom of expression and Index’s mission.

Desirable:

– Experience delivering high-profile events involving speakers, partners or sponsors.

– Experience with software/tools for slides and video editing assistance.

– Experience working in the arts, media, publishing, charity or human rights sectors.

– Familiarity with contact/supporter databases.

– Experience managing relationships with funders.

– Experience coordinating membership, supporter or community engagement programmes.

Hours: Full time, contract.

Salary: £33,000–£38,000 dependent on experience

Location: Remote but with regular travel to London

Index is a small and ambitious organisation that values diversity. We are committed to equal opportunities and welcome all applicants regardless of ethnic origin, national origin, gender, gender identity, race, colour, religious beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, age or marital status.

To apply please send a cover letter with your CV by Monday 31st August 2026 to [email protected]