Index welcomes the launch of the National Action Plan to protect journalists

The Action Plan, published today, sets out a range of measures aimed at ensuring that journalists operating in the UK are able to carry out their work safely and without threats of violence. The Plan was drafted in consultation with the National Committee, of which Index on Censorship is a member.

“We welcome the UK Government’s Action Plan for the Protection of the Safety of Journalists and while it is still a work in progress, we are looking forward to working with the Government and partners to make sure it works in practice,” said Index’s CEO Ruth Smeeth.

The Plan is published here.