How to request access to closed files on the Royal Family

There are hundreds of files on the Royal Family in the National Archives that remain closed today, some dating back almost 100 years. You can see details of these files here. These files are of public interest and should be readily available.

To make a request, go to the National Archives website using the link above and then click on the file which you are interested in. This will reveal the record entry below. Click on the Sumbit FOI request button (indicated below with a red arrow).

Complete the form with your details and in the Additional information box write “These files on the Royal Family are of public interest and should be readily available. Please open the files and #EndRoyalSecrecy.”

Thank you for your support.