Having the last laugh: The comedians who won’t be silenced

FEATURING
Alhierd Bacharevič
Alhierd Bacharevič is a Belarusian writer and translator, who previously worked as a teacher of Belarusian and a journalist. His first texts were published in 1993 and his books h...Read More
Alhierd Bacharevič
Alhierd Bacharevič is a Belarusian writer and translator, who previously worked as a teacher of Belarusian and a journalist. His first texts were published in 1993 and his books have been translated into German, French, Polish and Russian.
Rosie Holt
Rosie Holt is a British actor, comedian and satirist. She rose to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 with her satirical Woman Who... videos, which were posted onto X...Read More
Rosie Holt
Rosie Holt is a British actor, comedian and satirist. She rose to fame during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 with her satirical Woman Who... videos, which were posted onto X (then Twitter).
Vicky Xu
Vicky Xu is a China-born Australian journalist, writer and stand-up comedian. As a journalist, she covers international relations, human rights and national security, and is best k...Read More
Vicky Xu
Vicky Xu is a China-born Australian journalist, writer and stand-up comedian. As a journalist, she covers international relations, human rights and national security, and is best known for her investigative work on human rights abuses in China.