Contents – Inconvenient truths: How scientists are being silenced around the world

Contents
Ever since Galileo Galilei faced the Roman inquisition in the 17th century for proving that the Earth went round the sun, scientists have risked being ruthlessly silenced. People are threatened by new discoveries, and especially ones that go against their political ideologies or religious beliefs. The Autumn 2024 issue of Index examines how scientists to this day still face censorship, as in many places around the world, adherence to ideology stands in the way of scientific progress. We demonstrate how such nations crack down on scientific advancement, and lend a voice to those who face punishment for their scientific achievements. Reports from as far as China and India, to the UK, USA, and many in between make up this issue as we put scientific freedom under the microscope.
Up Front
When ideology enters the equation: Sally Gimson
Just who is silencing scientists?
The Index: Mark Stimpson
A tour around the world of free expression, including a focus on unrest in Venezuela
Features
A vote for a level playing field: Clemence Manyukwe
In Mozambique’s upcoming election, the main challenger is banned
Whistling the tune of ‘terrorism’: Nedim Türfent
Speaking Kurdish, singing in Kurdish, even dancing to Kurdish tunes: do it in Turkey and be prepared for oppression
Running low on everything: Amy Booth
The economy is in trouble in Bolivia, and so is press freedom
A dictatorship in the making: Robert Kituyi
Kenya’s journalists and protesters are standing up for democracy, and facing brutal violence
Leave nobody in silence: Jana Paliashchuk
Activists will not let Belarus’s political prisoners be forgotten
A city’s limits: Francis Clarke
The Hillsborough disaster still haunts Liverpool, with local sensitivities leading to a recent event cancellation
History on the cutting room floor: Thiện Việt
The Sympathizer is the latest victim of Vietnam’s heavy-handed censors
Fog of war masks descent into authoritarianism: Ben Lynfield
As independent media is eroded, is it too late for democracy in Israel?
Movement for the missing: Anmol Irfan, Zofeen T Ebrahim
Amid rising persecution in Pakistan, Baloch women speak up about forced disappearances
Mental manipulation: Alexandra Domenech
The treatment of dissidents in Russia now includes punitive psychiatry
The Fight for India’s Media Freedom: Angana Chakrabarti, Amir Abbas, Ravish Kumar
Abuse of power, violence and a stifling political environment – daily challenges for journalists in India
A black, green and red flag to repression: Mehran Firdous
The pro-Palestine march in Kashmir that became a target for authorities
Special Report: Inconvenient truths - how scientists are being silenced around the world
Choked by ideology: Murong Xuecun, Kasim Abdurehim Kashgar
In China, science is served with a side of propaganda
Scriptures over science: Salil Tripathi
When it comes to scientific advancement in India, Hindu mythology is taking priority
A catalyst for corruption: Pouria Nazemi
The deadly world of scientific censorship in Iran
Tainted scientists: Katie Dancey-Downs
Questioning animal testing is a top taboo
Death and minor details: Danson Kahyana
For pathologists in Uganda the message is clear: don’t name the poison
The dangers of boycotting Russian science: JP O’Malley
Being anti-war doesn’t stop Russian scientists getting removed from the equation
Putting politics above scientific truth: Dana Willbanks
Science is under threat in the USA, and here’s the evidence
The science of purges: Kaya Genç
In Turkey, “terrorist” labels are hindering scientists
The fight for science: Mark Stimpson
Pseudoscience-buster Simon Singh reflects on whether the truth will out in today’s libellous landscape
Comment
On the brink: Jo-Ann Mort
This November, will US citizens vote for freedoms?
Bad sport: Daisy Ruddock
When it comes to state-sponsored doping, Russia gets the gold medal
Anything is possible: Martin Bright
The legacy of the fall of the Iron Curtain, 35 years later
Judging judges: Jemimah Steinfeld
Media mogul Jimmy Lai remains behind bars in Hong Kong, and a British judge bears part of the responsibility
Culture
The good, the bad and the beautiful: Boris Akunin, Sally Gimson
The celebrated author on how to tell a story, and an exclusive new translation
Song for Stardust: Jessica Ní Mhainín, Christy Moore
Celebrating the folk song that told the truth about an Irish tragedy, and was banned
Put down that book!: Katie Dancey-Downs, Allison Brackeen Brown, Aixa Avila-Mendoza
Two US teachers take their Banned Books Week celebrations into the world of poetry
Keeping Litvinenko’s voice alive: Marina Litvinenko
The activist and widow of poisoned Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko has the last word