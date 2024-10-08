One year on from 7 October: free speech violations in Israel and Palestine

The wall separating Israel (left) and Palestine (right), also known as the security fence, cuts through communities in Jerusalem and throughout the West Bank. Photo by Andrew Aitchison / Alamy Stock Photo

Yesterday marked a year since Hamas’s brutal incursion into Israel, where nearly 1,200 people were killed, including 815 civilians, making it the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. The militant group also abducted 251 people, and at least 97 are still thought to be held hostage in the Gaza Strip. Following the attack, Israel launched a devastating assault on Gaza, and has since killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, of whom nearly 14,000 are children. The conflict has now expanded to Lebanon – where more than 2,000 people have been killed – and Iran, with serious concerns it could escalate into a full-blown regional war in the Middle East.

Amongst the horrendous loss of life and destruction, there has been significant repression of free speech. Israel has banned international journalists from Gaza, whilst the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)’s investigations have found that at least 128 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed over the past year, of which five were directly targeted and murdered by Israeli forces. Communication blackouts, such as internet shutdowns, have also prevented individuals from reporting on the situation to the world via social media. Such stifling of free expression makes it impossible to know the full extent of war crimes being committed by both sides.

Israeli journalists have also faced repression, censorship and intimidation by their own state, and they cannot enter the blockaded Palestinian territory unless under strict surveillance by the Israeli Army. According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in October 2023 alone, at least 15 journalists were attacked or threatened by the Israeli Security Forces or citizens, with reports of journalists being forced to evacuate their homes, threatened, arrested or assaulted for covering the war.

Additionally, grassroots organisations that join up Israelis and Palestinians in peace-making initiatives have been targeted – Standing Together, an organisation which works with Jewish and Palestinian citizens of Israel “in pursuit of peace, equality and social and climate justice” saw two of its members arrested last year in Jerusalem for putting up peace-promoting posters.

There are also reports of Hamas crushing dissent in Gaza, including of Palestinians who have publicly criticised the 7 October incursion and have said it has made a peaceful solution between Israel and Palestine even less attainable. According to reporting from Reuters, Palestinian activist Ameen Abed was beaten by masked men and hospitalised after speaking out about the atrocity.

Index looks back at its coverage of the conflict over the past year, which showcases how free speech and journalistic reporting continues to be suppressed in Israel and Palestine.

Israel and Palestine – the key free speech issues

Freedom of expression looked certain to be a casualty as the Gaza Strip exploded into conflict.

The stakes are high for free expression in Israel-Hamas conflict

In the first month Index CEO Jemimah Steinfeld wrote on the many threats to free expression from the conflict.

Silent Palestinians in Gaza and Israel

Index contributor Samir El Youssef wrote on how Palestinians were being silenced in Gaza and Israel by multiple forces.

The unstilled voice of Gazan theatre

In Gaza, cultural institutions such as the Ayyam al Masrah theatre have been destroyed. Yet, theatre remains a crucial voice for the displaced, wrote Laura Silvia Battaglia.

The suffering of Wael al-Dahdouh in “deadliest conflict for journalists”

The war in Israel/Gaza has been the “deadliest conflict for journalists.” Read our interview with Youmna El Sayed on the immense suffering of Al Jazeera English bureau chief in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh.

Telling fact from fiction: how war reporting is being suppressed

Journalistic “black holes”, such as in Gaza and Sudan, curtail people’s ability to understand geopolitics and conflict, wrote Index editor Sarah Dawood.

Art institutions accused of censoring pro-Palestine views

The past year has seen an eruption of censorship in cultural institutions across the world, particularly targeting pro-Palestinian voices, wrote Daisy Ruddock.

Are people in Israel getting the full story on Gaza?

The world is seeing a completely different war from the domestic audience, wrote Index CEO Jemimah Steinfeld.

X marks the spot where Israel-Hamas disinformation wars are being fought

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform used to be the go-to in times of crisis but its strengths for truth-telling are eroded and all but gone, wrote Sophie Fullerton.

Standing together for peace in the Middle East

Activists working for peace in Israel and Palestine came together at the end of last October to raise their voices.

The world needs to learn from Masha Gessen moments

The Russian-US writer was at the centre of a controversy yet things were not exactly as they first seemed.

From the Danube to the Baltic Sea, Germany takes an authoritarian turn

German authorities are increasingly silencing pro-Palestine activism in an effort to stamp out anything they fear could be seen as antisemitic, wrote Jakob Guhl.

Sport faces growing censorship problem over the Israel-Gaza war

Governing bodies are becoming increasingly heavy-handed in their attempts to remain neutral in the conflict, wrote Daisy Ruddock.

The unravelling of academic freedom on US campuses

When the lines between speech and action have been ambiguous, US colleges have moved too far towards clamping down on what people say. Now pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli students feel victimised and unsafe but the answer is not more silencing, wrote Susie Linfield.

Israel’s closure of Al Jazeera’s West Bank office is a blow to press freedom

Another example of Israel’s suppression of Palestinian journalists, which stops them from documenting the brutal war in Gaza and beyond, wrote Youmna El Sayed.

Israel’s trajectory into a nascent police state

Israel’s push towards authoritarianism by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is not slowing down during the country’s ever-expanding military operations. If anything, it is intensifying, wrote Ben Lynfield.