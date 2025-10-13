Index on Censorship announces 2025 Freedom of Expression awards shortlist

Today Index on Censorship announces the shortlist for its annual Freedom of Expression Awards. The remarkable individuals and organisations that make up the shortlist are testament to how free expression can be protected at a time of shrinking democracies, worsening conflicts and heightened disinformation and censorship.

Each nominee addresses diverse and critical issues including transnational repression, enforced disappearance, attacks on artistic freedom, the protection of journalists in conflict zones and in exile. The nominees tackle oppression in a variety of ways, responding to threats with bravery and at times great creativity.

The awards are divided into three categories: Arts, Campaigning and Journalism. They’re a poignant and important opportunity to celebrate the courage and creativity of the journalists, artists, campaigners and dissidents who, against all odds and facing threats of persecution, including harassment, imprisonment and even death, speak up and out to defend human rights and democracy for all.

The shortlist announced today is:

Arts

Sai ██████ (Myanmar) – a multidisciplinary artist and curator, living in exile since the military coup of February 2021.

Mohamed Tadjadit (Algeria) – an activist and poet, currently imprisoned for his work.

Khalid Albaih (Sudan) – a leading cartoonist and visual artist

Campaigning

The Saturday Mothers (Turkey) – the longest peaceful protest campaign in Turkish history focusing on raising awareness of enforced disappearances.

Chloe Cheung (Hong Kong) – a prominent member of the pro-democracy movement who has continued her advocacy from exile in the UK.

Unchained Vibes Africa (Nigeria) – an organisation and social enterprise monitoring and responding to censorship threats and actions across the country and continent, which target artistic freedom.

Exile Hub (Myanmar) – an organisation working across the region to support public interest journalism and establish protections for journalists reporting under threat.

Journalism

Earshot (London) – a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing sonic investigations for human rights and environmental advocacy

Carlos Correa (Venezuela) – a journalist working to protect the broader civic space and challenge the state’s human rights abuses.

Youmna el-Sayed (Palestinian Territories) – a prominent journalist who reported from Gaza while under constant risk, now in exile.

Jemimah Steinfeld, CEO of Index on Censorship, said:

“We’re living through an especially challenging time for freedom of expression on the global stage, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But this shortlist reminds us that there are still many brave and brilliant individuals out there using their voices to make a difference. While on awards night only a few may take home a prize, from where we stand every one of these individuals and organisations is a hero. It’s been an honour to learn more about them and through this announcement I hope others learn about their vital work too.”

Can Dündar, award-winning journalist, said:

“Lies are bigger today than ever before. That is why truth is more precious than ever. The pressure is immense, and therefore the need for resistance is even greater. Supporting those who defend truth against falsehood and democracy against autocracy, and standing shoulder to shoulder with their struggle for rights, is both our duty and our responsibility. Freedom fighters around the world defend freedom of expression in their own ways. I am grateful that, thanks to Index, we were able to honor a few honorable members of this brave army. If the world still holds hope for tomorrow, it’s partly thanks to their tireless struggle.”

The Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Awards, established in 2001, have long championed those who have risked everything for the right to speak out and defend democracy and human rights. Previous winners include the imprisoned Iranian rapper, Toomaj Salehi; the Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai; the global whistleblowing platform, Wikileaks; the Turkish artist, Zehra Dogan; Honduran investigative journalist, Wendy Funes and many others.

This year’s shortlist demonstrates the creative, courageous and diverse voices opposing authoritarianism and silence. The winners will be announced on 19 November at a ceremony in London. The jury panel for the 2025 awards is made up of Baroness Hollick OBE; Can Dündar, award-winning journalist; Sir Trevor Phillips OBE, chair of Index on Censorship; Ben Preston, Culture, Arts and Books Editor of The Times & Sunday Times; Jemimah Steinfeld, CEO of Index on Censorship.

Index on Censorship is a non-profit organisation that campaigns for and defends free expression worldwide, including by publishing work by censored writers and artists and monitoring threats to free speech. We lead global advocacy campaigns to protect artistic, academic, media and digital freedom to strengthen the participatory foundations of modern democratic societies.