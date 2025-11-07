NEWS

A letter to the Home Secretary on transnational repression in the UK
Tackling Transnational Repression in the UK Working Group appeals to Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood over response to report produced by the Joint Committee on Human Rights
By Index on Censorship
07 Nov 25
News and features

Authoritarian regimes show little respect for borders. Photo: Markos Tsoukalas

Today the Tackling Transnational Repression in the UK Working Group, which Index co-founded, sent a letter to the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood. It was in response to the UK Government’s disappointing and underwhelming response to the report produced by the Joint Committee on Human Rights looking at the threat of transnational repression to those based in the UK.
Without more transparency and an approach anchored in the experiences of targeted communities in the UK, we cannot offer the protection and supported needed by those targeted for speaking out in the public interest. You can download the letter here or read it below.

 

Support free expression for all

 

Prev Next

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 monthly donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £20 monthly donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 one-off donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £20 one-off donation

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Donate a different amount

By Index on Censorship

READ MORE

CAMPAIGNS

CROWN CONFIDENTIAL

Click Here

BANNED BY BEIJING

Click Here

LETTERS FROM LUKASHENKA'S PRISONERS

Click Here

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT INDEX'S WORK