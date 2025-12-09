FEATURES

Tyrant of the year 2025: Narendra Modi
The control of online speech is seen as a guarantor of political dominance, both for the party and its leader
By Index on Censorship
09 Dec 25
India has been called the world’s largest democracy but under Narendra Modi that label might need an update. Threats to free speech in India have intensified dramatically. 

Whether through internet shutdowns and blocks, the weaponisation of the heckler’s veto which allows groups and individuals - including members of the far-right Hindutva movement - to secure the censorship of content they disagree with, or plans to expand regulatory powers to criminalise speech.

In the aftermath of April’s deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian administered Kashmir in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed, Modi’s government blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels and restricted access to the social media pages of prominent Pakistani news organisations. The government also also blocked the respected Indian news website, The Wire. But Modi was not content just with attacking the media. According to Assam’s Chief Minister, as of 7 June, 90 people were arrested as part of a crackdown on "anti-national and communal elements", which included arrests based on social media content that was deemed to be “pro-Pakistan”. This was not limited to one state. The singer Neha Singh Rathore and social media influencer Dr Medusa were both booked on charges, including sedition, for social media comments made in relation to the government’s response to the attacks.

Modi’s government has long seen the control of online speech as a guarantor of political dominance, both for their party and their belief in India as a Hindu nation. So by that measure 2025 has been a great success. Yes, the arrests related to the Pahalgam attacks have slowed, but the foundations for all speech remain fragile.

Support free expression for all

 

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren't silenced, help us protect it.

