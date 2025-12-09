Tyrant of the year 2025: Samia Suluhu Hassan

Tanzania had high hopes for Samia Suluhu Hassan, even though she was the leader of Chama Cha Mapinduzi, which had dominated Tanzanian politics since the party's formation in 1977, and she was the successor of John Magufuli, whose campaign of repression escalated in his final years. Still, when she came to power in 2021 restrictions on the media and protest were loosened. But as the old adage goes, absolute power corrupts absolutely and with her eyes on election victory this year she spearheaded a brutal campaign to crush dissent. This has seen the main opposition leader jailed, alongside many others, the opposition party barred from participating in the elections, and several high-profile critics murdered.

In October, Hassan “won” the “election” with 98% of the vote. With allegations of election fraud only growing, anti-government demonstrations erupted. These were met with violent force and mass arrests. Hundreds of people were killed, and crimes were masked under internet shutdowns (not for the first time either – there was a nationwide internet blackout in the lead-up to the elections too). Three leading news outlets also had their websites banned following the publication of content deemed anti-government. More nationwide protests are planned, for 9 December, and the protest organisers have once again been arrested. Magufuli was nicknamed the “bulldozer”, and the time has come to give Hassan a nickname too. Tyrant could suffice.

