Tyrant of the year 2025: John Lee
Hong Kong has gone from one of the most open cities in Asia to one of its least
By Index on Censorship
09 Dec 25
Is John Lee closing out 2025 in disaster or triumph? His harsh response to November’s tragic fire suggests the latter, at least on the surface. After years spent further tightening Hong Kong’s freedoms under the 2020 National Security Law, he seemed to seize the moment. Much quieter outrage from Hong Kong’s now incredibly beleaguered civil society? Tick. Media coverage now largely aligned with the government narrative and fixated on the role of bamboo? Tick. A heavy-handed crackdown on the few who dared to speak out, including petitions shut down, conferences targeted and organisers arrested? Tick, tick, tick. Even foreign journalists, once relatively insulated from the city’s authoritarian drift, found themselves threatened over how they reported on the fire.

The case against Lee doesn’t end there though. The year 2025 has brought the show trial of Jimmy Lai, it’s brought fresh revelations about the torture of the many thousands of political prisoners and the denial of their basic health needs. It’s brought news of the targeting of artists. The cancellation of playwright Candace Chong’s show just before tickets went on sale was a particular low point. It’s  brought Legislative Council elections where only candidates vetted as pro-China (“patriots”) were allowed to stand. For a city once regarded as the most free in Asia, it’s looking pretty un-free under Lee.

Support free expression for all

 

At Index on Censorship, we believe everyone deserves the right to speak freely, challenge power and share ideas without fear. In a world where governments tighten control and algorithms distort the truth, defending those rights is more urgent than ever.

But free speech is not free. Instead we rely on readers like you to keep our journalism independent, our advocacy sharp and our support for writers, artists and dissidents strong.

If you believe in a future where voices aren’t silenced, help us protect it.

Make a £10 monthly donation

