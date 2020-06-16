SUBSCRIBE
IOS ANDROID KINDLE
ISSUE: VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Private lives

What happens when our every thought goes public

Just how much of our privacy might we give away - accidentally, on purpose or through force - in the battle against Covid-19? This is the question we pose in the Index on Censorship summer 2020 magazine. Tech journalist Geoff White looks at how drones are hovering overhead around the world, from China to the UK, to make sure we are abiding by quarantine and physical distancing. Just how up close and personal can they get? Less technical but just as sinister, Issa Sikiti da Silva reports from Uganda on government spies that are doing the same job as the drones, only they seem to be targeting political opposition. Meanwhile, people around the world are being encouraged to download contact tracing apps. That might be ok when the app has safeguarded privacy, but more often than not what is happening to data is not being spelt out, something Indian journalists are worried about in terms of their safety and that of their contacts, as Indian journalist Somak Ghoshal writes. And in the case of Colombia, Stephen Woodman highlights that the apps are easy for hackers to access. But when we're in the home things don't seem much better, as Adam Aiken argues in his article looking at the privacy issues that blight Zoom. 

FEATURING

Issa Sikiti da Silva
Journalist
Issa Sikiti da Silva
Journalist

Issa Sikiti da Silva is an award-winning freelance journalist who has traveled extensively across Africa. Born in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, he has lived in South Africa and worked as a foreign correspondent in West Africa. His work has been published in nearly 40 media outlets

Close
Katherine Parkinson
Actor and playwright
Katherine Parkinson
Actor and playwright

Katherine Parkinson is a Bafta-award winning English actress. She has appeared in several television series, including The IT Crowd and Humans. She has also appeared in such films as How to Lose Friends & Alienate People and The Boat That Rocked, as well as on stage in various high profile West End shows. In 2019 Parkinson’s debut work as a playwright, Sitting, had its London premiere, after a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe

Close
David Hare
Playwright
David Hare
Playwright

David Hare is a playwright and film-maker. He has written over thirty stage plays which include Plenty and Pravda (with Howard Brenton). For film and television, he has written nearly thirty screenplays which include Licking Hitler, The Hours, The Reader and Denial. In a millennial poll of the greatest plays of the 20th century, five of the top 100 were his

Close

SUBSCRIBE TO
INDEX ON CENSORSHIP MAGAZINE

Every subscription helps Index’s work around the world

 SUBSCRIBE

ALL ISSUES

VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Private lives
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Complicity
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
The Big Noise
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Border Forces
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Judged
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Is this all the local news?
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
Birth, marriage and death
VOLUME 49.02 SUMMER 2020
The age of unreason

Index logo white

Join us to protect and promote freedom of speech in the UK and across the world.
Since 1972, Index on Censorship has been leading the campaign for free expression.
Our award-winning magazine originally provided the platform for the untold stories of dissidents and resistance from behind the Iron Curtain and is now a home for some of the greatest campaigning writers of our age.
Journalistic freedom, artistic expression, the right to protest, the right to speak your mind, wherever you live.  These are the founding principles of Index on Censorship.
So join us, by subscribing to our newsletter or making a donation, to use your voice to ensure that everyone else can be heard too.
Donate
Go to the Index on Censorship home page
BACK TO TOP
© 2019 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy

Sign up to our newsletters

I agree to receive the Index on Censorship weekly newsletter, monthly events newsletter and periodic campaign updates via email.