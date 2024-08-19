MAGAZINE

The final cut: How cinema is being used to change the global narrative
19 Aug 24
Magazine | Magazine Editions | Volume 53.02 Summer 2024

The Summer 2024 issue of Index looks at how cinema is used as a tool to help shape the global political narrative by investigating who controls what we see on the screen and why they want us to see it. We highlight examples from around the world of states censoring films that show them in a bad light and pushing narratives that help them to scrub up their reputation, as well as lending a voice to those who use cinema as a form of dissent. The issue contains stories ranging from India to Nigeria, giving us a global insight into the starring role the film industry plays in global politics.

Outside of our special report, Katie Dancey-Downs investigates book banning in UK school libraries, Laura Silvia Battaglia speaks to the director of a Palestinian theatre company about the harsh reality of life in Gaza and Ugonna-Ora Owoh warns of the queer Ghanaians being persecuted under new anti-LGBT+ laws. Elsewhere, Simon James Green speaks out about his experience of book banning, Anmol Irfan discusses Muslim influencers who are creating a misogynistic subculture online and Can Dündar explains the importance of exiled journalists working together.

?

FEATURING

Bänoo Zan

Bänoo Zan

About the writer
Bänoo Zan

Bänoo Zan

Bänoo Zan is a self-exiled poet and translator living in Canada. As well as publishing numerous works, including the books Songs of Exile and Letters to My Father, she founded the Shab-e She'r Poetry Night in Toronto.

Can Dündar

Can Dündar

About the writer
Can Dündar

Can Dündar

Can Dündar is an award-winning Turkish journalist, documentary filmmaker and author. He was arrested in 2015 for his work and now lives in exile in Germany.

Simon James Green

Simon James Green

About the writer
Simon James Green

Simon James Green

Simon James Green is an award-winning UK author of young adult books. A leading writer in LGBTQ+ teen fiction, his works include Noah Can't Even and Boy Like Me.

SEE FULL CONTENTS

IN THIS ISSUE

Contents – The final cut: How cinema is being used to change the global narrative

by | 19 Aug 24 | Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Germany, India, Iran, Magazine Contents, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Volume 53.02 Summer 2024 | 0 Comments

Contents

Read More

Undercover freedom fund

by | 07 Aug 24 | Belarus, Lithuania, News and features, Ukraine, Volume 53.02 Summer 2024 | 0 Comments

We talk to the founders of Bysol, a non-profit humanitarian foundation using cryptocurrency to help dissidents in Belarus and aid the Ukrainian war effort

Read More

The unstilled voice of Gazan theatre

by | 02 Aug 24 | Israel, Middle East and North Africa, News and features, Palestine, Volume 53.02 Summer 2024 | 0 Comments

Laura Silvia Battaglia recalls the last play she saw in Gaza and talks to its director today about how theatre is still providing a voice for the displaced, even in refugee camps

Read More

First they came for the Greens

by | 31 Jul 24 | Europe and Central Asia, Germany, News and features, Volume 53.02 Summer 2024 | 0 Comments

A look at the violent attacks being carried out against Germany’s Green Party as politicians standing on an eco-ticket in the European Parliament elections suffered big losses

Read More

MORE LIKE THIS

CAMPAIGNS

CROWN CONFIDENTIAL

Click Here

BANNED BY BEIJING

Click Here

LETTERS FROM LUKASHENKA'S PRISONERS

Click Here

SUBSCRIBE

DONATE

Prev Next
£10
£20
£50
OTHER
£10
£20
£50
OTHER

ALL ISSUES

SEE MORE

DIGITAL GIFT SUBSCRIPTION

Give a one-year digital subscription to thought-provoking, award-winning Index on Censorship magazine for just £18. An annual gift subscription includes four colour issues of Index on Censorship magazine delivered to your device, plus access to six years of magazine archives.

BUY GIFT SUBSCRIPTION
SEE ALL SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS