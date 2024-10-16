Inconvenient truths: How scientists are being silenced around the world

Ever since Galileo Galilei faced the Roman inquisition in the 17th century for proving that the Earth went round the sun, scientists have risked being ruthlessly silenced. The Autumn 2024 issue of Index examines how scientists to this day still face censorship, as in many places around the world, adherence to ideology stands in the way of scientific progress. We demonstrate how such nations crack down on scientific advancement, and lend a voice to those who face punishment for their scientific achievements. Reports from as far as China and India, to the UK, USA, and many in between make up this issue as we put scientific freedom under the microscope.

Outside of our special report, Ben Lynfield reports on Israel's descent into authoritarianism, Alexandra Domenech writes of the use of punitive psychiatry against Russian dissidents, and Jana Paliashchuk describes the importance of talking about Belarusian political prisoners and not letting them be forgotten. Elsewhere, an interview with Marina Litvinenko on keeping her widow Alexander Litvinenko's voice alive, Jo-Ann Mort discusses how freedom and democracy are at stake in the upcoming US presidential election, and celebrated writer Boris Akunin provides Index with an exclusive new translation.