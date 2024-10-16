MAGAZINE

Inconvenient truths: How scientists are being silenced around the world
Ever since Galileo Galilei faced the Roman inquisition in the 17th century for proving that the Earth went round the sun, scientists have risked being ruthlessly silenced. The Autumn 2024 issue of Index examines how scientists to this day still face censorship, as in many places around the world, adherence to ideology stands in the way of scientific progress. We demonstrate how such nations crack down on scientific advancement, and lend a voice to those who face punishment for their scientific achievements. Reports from as far as China and India, to the UK, USA, and many in between make up this issue as we put scientific freedom under the microscope.

Outside of our special report, Ben Lynfield reports on Israel's descent into authoritarianism, Alexandra Domenech writes of the use of punitive psychiatry against Russian dissidents, and Jana Paliashchuk describes the importance of talking about Belarusian political prisoners and not letting them be forgotten. Elsewhere, an interview with Marina Litvinenko on keeping her widow Alexander Litvinenko's voice alive, Jo-Ann Mort discusses how freedom and democracy are at stake in the upcoming US presidential election, and celebrated writer Boris Akunin provides Index with an exclusive new translation.

Boris Akunin

Boris Akunin

One of the most widely read writers in Russia, living in exile
Boris Akunin

Boris Akunin

One of the most widely read writers in Russia, living in exile

Boris Akunin, AKA Grigory Chkhartshvili, is a Georgian-Russian writer. A prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, he was branded a terrorist by the Russian state, and his work has been banned from sale in Russia.

Marina Litvinenko

Marina Litvinenko

Activist and widow of poisoned Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko
Marina Litvinenko

Marina Litvinenko

Activist and widow of poisoned Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko

Marina Litvinenko is the widow of Alexander Litvinenko, a prominent opponent of Russian president Vladimir Putin, wo died in 2006 after being poisoned in London. After the death of her husband, Marina led a campaign for a full investigation into the assassination via the Litvinenko Justice Foundation. This led to a public inquiry that indicated there was a strong probability the FSB was responsible and it was probable Putin was aware of the operation. Marina continues to campaign for Russian dissidents.

Murong Xuecun

Murong Xuecun

One of the most prominent Chinese dissident writers
Murong Xuecun

Murong Xuecun

One of the most prominent Chinese dissident writers

Murong Xuecun is one of China's most celebrated dissident writers, and author of Deadly Quiet City: Stories From Wuhan, Covid Ground Zero.

Contents – Inconvenient truths: How scientists are being silenced around the world

Contents

The show must go on

by | 15 Oct 24 | India, Volume 53.03 Autumn 2024 | 0 Comments

Ravish Kumar was one of the biggest independent voices of Indian channel NDTV before he dramatically resigned to set up his own YouTube channel in 2022. Vrinda Sharma has been at his side ever since

