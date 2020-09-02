SUBSCRIBE
IOS ANDROID KINDLE
ISSUE: VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
The Disappeared

How people, books and ideas are taken away

When Hong Kong passed the National Security Law at the end of June, many things disappeared in the city overnight. Some were long-held principles of democracy and free speech; others were more tangible things, as Oliver Farry writes, like books on the protest movement, posters promoting an independent Hong Kong, and people who either fled the city or were arrested. But Hong Kong is not the only place in the world where things are disappearing. Across the border in China, Rushan Abbas does not know where her sister is, a Uighur who has vanished in China's vast network of concentration camps. In Europe, countless perish in the Mediterranean Sea, their graves unmarked, as Alessio Perrone investigates. Some are trying to find answers. Laura Silvia Battaglia speaks to a film director whose new documentary on Syria's disappeared traces two heart-breaking stories. And some are trying to stop answers being out of reach, as Jessica Ní Mhainín explores when she talks to people from Ireland who are fighting to keep archives about historic child abuse open. Outside the special report we have a new short story from Lisa Appignanesi, we ask Donald Trump voters from 2016 whether he has listened to those "forgotten Americans" and a look at how street art has been used during Covid-19 for important political statements.

SUBSCRIBE TO
INDEX ON CENSORSHIP MAGAZINE

Every subscription helps Index’s work around the world

 SUBSCRIBE

ALL ISSUES

VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
The Disappeared
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Private lives
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Complicity
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
The Big Noise
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Border Forces
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Judged
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Is this all the local news?
VOLUME 49.03 AUTUMN 2020
Birth, marriage and death

Index logo white

Join us to protect and promote freedom of speech in the UK and across the world.
Since 1972, Index on Censorship has been leading the campaign for free expression.
Our award-winning magazine originally provided the platform for the untold stories of dissidents and resistance from behind the Iron Curtain and is now a home for some of the greatest campaigning writers of our age.
Journalistic freedom, artistic expression, the right to protest, the right to speak your mind, wherever you live.  These are the founding principles of Index on Censorship.
So join us, by subscribing to our newsletter or making a donation, to use your voice to ensure that everyone else can be heard too.
Donate
Go to the Index on Censorship home page
BACK TO TOP
© 2019 Index on Censorship | Privacy / Cookie Policy

Sign up to our newsletters

I agree to receive the Index on Censorship weekly newsletter, monthly events newsletter and periodic campaign updates via email.