Masked by Covid

ISSUE : VOLUME 50.01 SPRING 2021

China: A century of silencing dissent

This summer the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th birthday

Index will not be celebrating the anniversary but it is important to mark it – especially as it coincides with a renewed crackdown on internal dissent and foreign journalists inside China. Earlier this year we witnessed the removal of the BBC World Service’s licence to broadcast in response to a similar move by the UK regulator regarding Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. Veteran media commentatorwrites for us about this media war and the distinction between independent national broadcasters and state-controlled propaganda outlets. The centrepiece of our special report is a highly personal essay by Chinese-born British writer, who writes of his own teenage experience of the Great Famine – in which 45 million of his fellow citizens died – and his belief that the CCP and China are not one and the same. Former Index editorsets the context by talking to prominent historians studying China today. China’s desire to control the narrative of its global economic brand is the subject of a number of pieces, includingexamination of China’s economic influence in Africa Contributing editorlooks at Turkey as it struggles with the geopolitical challenge represented by its Uighur refugees, andwrites of the pressure placed on Paraguay to end its special relationship with Taiwan and switch allegiance to Beijing. Meanwhile,assesses how Chinese cultural colonialism reaches into the heart of British academia. Technology is crucial to China’s control of its people but, at the same time, it offers new possibilities of resistance. We talk to one of the founders of GreatFire which monitors Chinese state control of the internet and provides the means to circumvent the country’s Great Firewall. Andexplains how young people’s allegiance to the party is being reinforced but also tested by digital technology. While authoritarian regimes such as China still pose the greatest threat to free expression around the world, the big technology companies provide challenges of their own. Index trustee, former editor of the Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, interviews Facebook vice-presidentabout how the company grapples with censorship issues. Index also takes pride in publishing the work of writers and artists themselves. In this edition you can read exclusive stories by American novelistand Syrian writer, poetry by Ukrainian national hero, and lyrics by exiled Iranian singer