Joint statement demands immediate release of Algerian Hirak poet Mohamed Tadjadit

Ahead of upcoming court dates on 11 and 30 November 2025, 20 leading Algerian, regional and international organisations reiterate their calls on the Algerian authorities to drop all charges and release poet and activist Mohamed Tadjadit and his 12 co-defendants.

Mohamed Tadjadit along with 12 other activists, six of whom are currently detained, two in exile and four who are free pending trial, are facing baseless terrorism-related and “conspiracy against the state” charges punishable by death as the maximum sanction possible. The persecution of Tadjadit is based on his poetry and peaceful activism, making his continued imprisonment a violation of his fundamental rights. His prosecution sends an alarming signal to others who raise their voices for human rights and the rule of law in Algeria.

Tadjadit has long faced judicial harassment for his involvement in the Hirak movement that erupted in February 2019 to oppose the 5th term of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Although the President resigned, the protesters continued to demonstrate, calling for political reforms and stronger human rights protections, despite a swift and harsh crackdown by the authorities. The authorities imprisoned Tadjadit at least six times between 2019 and 2025, for his artistic expression and political activism. Judicial authorities are now accusing Tadjadit of terrorism and “conspiracy against the state” on the basis of his political activism expressed through his poetry.

After being released under a presidential pardon from a previous period of detention in November 2024, the authorities arrested him again two months later on politically motivated charges. Following an expedited trial hearing, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison, which was later reduced to one year on appeal.

Mohamed Tadjadit has been shortlisted for the Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Awards in recognition of his courageous and creative commitment to civilian rule, human rights, and democratic accountability in Algeria. His continued persecution, as well as the imprisonment of other protesters and prisoners of conscience, is a serious breach of Algeria’s obligations to international human rights law. We will continue to follow developments in these proceedings.

Mohamed Tadjadit is a poet and activist and should not be in prison. We call for him to be released and for all charges to be dropped.

Signed by:

Index on Censorship

Freemuse

Justitia Center for the Legal Protection of Human Rights in Algeria

Riposte Internationale

Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS)

MENA Rights Group

Liberté Algérie

Shoaa For Human Rights

La Confédération Syndicale des Forces Productives (COSYFOP)

International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH)

PEN America

ARC – Artists at Risk Connection

EuroMed Rights

Amnesty International

PEN International

Adala For All association (AFA)

La Fondation pour la promotion des droits

Comité des Familles des Disparus en Algérie (CFDA)

Comité de Sauvegarde de la Ligue Algérienne des Droits de l’Homme (CS-LADDH)

Committee for Justice (CFJ)

—

Une déclaration commune exige la libération immédiate du poète algérien Mohamed Tadjadit, membre du mouvement Hirak, qui risque la peine de mort avant son audience prévue le 11 novembre.

À l’approche des audiences prévues les 11 et 30 novembre 2025, 20 organisations algériennes, régionales et internationales de premier plan réitèrent leur appel aux autorités algériennes pour qu’elles abandonnent toutes les charges retenues contre le poète et militant Mohamed Tadjadit et ses 12 coaccusés, et les libèrent.

Mohamed Tadjadit et 12 autres militants, dont six sont actuellement détenus, deux en exil et quatre en liberté dans l’attente de leur procès, font l’objet d’accusations sans fondement liées au terrorisme et à un « complot contre l’État », passibles de la peine capitale. La persécution de M. Tadjadit est fondée sur ses poèmes et son activisme pacifique, ce qui fait du maintien de sa détention une violation de ses droits fondamentaux. Les poursuites engagées à son encontre envoient un signal d’alarme à tous ceux qui élèvent la voix pour défendre les droits humains et l’État de droit en Algérie.

Tadjadit fait depuis longtemps l’objet de poursuites judiciaires pour son implication dans le mouvement Hirak, qui a éclaté en février 2019 pour s’opposer au cinquième mandat de l’ancien président Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Bien que le président ait démissionné, les manifestants ont continué à manifester, réclamant des réformes politiques et une meilleure protection des droits humains, malgré une répression rapide et sévère de la part des autorités. Les autorités ont emprisonné Tadjadit au moins six fois entre 2019 et 2025, pour son expression artistique et son activisme politique. Les autorités judiciaires accusent

désormais Tadjadit de terrorisme et de « complot contre l’État » sur la base de son activisme politique exprimé à travers sa poésie.

Après avoir été libéré en novembre 2024 d’une précédente période de détention grâce à une grâce présidentielle , les autorités l’ont de nouveau arrêté deux mois plus tard pour des motifs politiques. À l’issue d’un procès accéléré, un juge l’a condamné à cinq ans de prison, peine qui a ensuite été réduite à un an après appel.

Mohamed Tadjadit a été sélectionné pour le prix Index on Censorship Freedom of Expression Awards en reconnaissance de son engagement courageux et créatif en faveur du régime civil, des droits humains et de la responsabilité démocratique en Algérie. La persécution dont il continue de faire l’objet, ainsi que l’emprisonnement d’autres manifestants et prisonniers d’opinion, constituent une violation grave des obligations de l’Algérie envers le droit international relatif aux droits humains. Nous continuerons à suivre l’évolution de cette affaire.

Mohamed Tadjadit est un poète et un militant qui ne devrait pas être en prison. Nous demandons sa libération et l’abandon de toutes les charges qui pèsent contre lui.

—

منظمات حقوقية تعلن تضامنها مع الشاعر محمد َت َجاِّديت المعتقل والذي يواجه حالًيا عقوبة اإلعدام

قبيل جلسات المحاكمة المقررة في 11 و30 نوفمبر، تجّدد 20 من المنظمات الجزائرية واإلقليمية والدولية الموقعة أدناه دعوتها

للسلطات الجزائرية بإسقاط جميع التهم واإلفراج عن الشاعر والناشط محمد َت َجاِّديت ورفاقه الـ12 المتهمين معه.

ناش ًط آخر )بينهم 6 رهن االحتجاز حالًيا، واثنان في المنفى، وأربعة أخلي سبيلهم على ذمة القضية(، يواجه َت َجاِّديت، إلى جانب 12 ا

تهما ال أساس لها تتعلق باإلرهاب و”التآمر ضد الدولة”، وهي تهم يعاقب عليها باإلعدام، وذلك على خلفية نشاطه السلمي وأشعاره. ً

انتها لحقوقه األساسية. كما تمثل محاكمته رسالة ترهيب لكل من يرفع صوته دفا ًعا عن حقوق ًك األمر الذي يجعل استمرار حبسه ا

اإلنسان والديمقراطية في الجزائر.

لطالما واجه َت َجاِّديت مالحقات قضائية بسبب انخراطه في حراك فبراير ،2019 الذي انطلق رف ًضا للوالية الخامسة للرئيس السابق

عبد العزيز بوتفليقة. ورغم استقالة الرئيس، واصل المحتجون تظاهراتهم مطالبين بإصالحات سياسية وضمانات أكبر لحقوق

اإلنسان، رغم القمع العنيف والمتواصل من قبل السلطات.

َت ما ال يقل عن 6 مرات بين عامي 2019 و2025 بسبب نشاطه الفني والسياسي. حالًيا, يواجه تجاديت تهًما ُسجن َجاِّديت

باإلرهاب و”التآمر ضد الدولة” بسبب نشاطه السياسي وأشعاره، تصل عقوبتها حد اإلعدام. وبعد شهرين فقط على إطالق سراحه

بعفو رئاسي من فترة احتجاز سابقة في نوفمبر ،2024 أعادت السلطات الجزائرية اعتقاله بتهم ذات دوافع سياسية. و في جلسة

محاكمة مستعجلة، ُحكم عليه بالسجن خمس سنوات، تم تخفيضها بعد االستئناف إلى سنة واحدة.

تم اختيار محمد تجاديت لجائزة “مؤشر الرقابة لحرية التعبير”.تقدي ًرا اللتزامه الشجاع والمبدع ودفاعه عن الحكم المدني وحقوق

فضالَ عن الزج بمحتجين وسياسيين اإلنسان والمساءلة والديمقراطية في الجزائر. إن استمرار المالحقات القضائية لتجاديت،

قا جسي ًما اللتزامات الجزائر بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق اإلنسان. سنواصل متابعة تطورات

ونشطاء آخرين في السجون، ُيعّد خرً

هذه القضية .

َت شاعر وناشط، ال ينبغي أن يكون خلف القضبان. نطالب باإلفراج عنه وإسقاط جميع التهم الموجهة إليه، وسنواصل متابعة َجاِّديت

تطورات قضيته.

المنظمات الموقعة:

.1 إندكس على الرقابة

.2 فريميوز

.3 مركز جيستيسيا للحماية القانونية لحقوق اإلنسان في الجزائر

.4 منظمة التصدي الدولية

.5 مركز القاهرة لدراسات حقوق اإلنسان

نا لحقوق اإلنسان

.6 مّ

.7 ليبرتي الجزائر

.8 منظمة شعاع لحقوق اإلنسان الجزائر

.9 الكنفدرالية النقابية للقوى المنتجة الجزائر

.10 الفيدرالية الدولية لحقوق اإلنسان

.11 منظمة القلم األمريكي

.12 منظمة الفنانون المعرضون للخطر

.13 األورو-متوسطية للحقوق

.14 منظمة العفو الدولية

.15 منظمة القلم الدولية

.16 جمعية عدالة للجميع

.17 المؤسسة من أجل تعزيز الحقوق الجزائر

.18 جمعية تج ّمع عائالت المفقودين في الجزائر

.19 لجنة إنقاذ الرابطة الجزائرية للدفاع عن حقوق اإلنسان

.20لجنة العدالة