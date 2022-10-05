SUBSCRIBE
Contents - The beautiful game? Qatar, football and freedom
ISSUE: VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
The beautiful game? Qatar, football and freedom
The hosting of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has caused global outrage, with many calling for a boycott of the event. As we approach November, when the tournament will start, we decided to turn the lens to the question of football and freedoms. We set out with a simple question: “Is football bad for free speech?” And yet the answer was complex. Kaya Genc writes about Turkish President Reccep Erdogan buying up sporting clubs to stop the arenas being used for protest; China’s leader Xi Jinping force-feeds the nation’s kids a diet of soccer while Uyghur footballers playing for Chinese teams are paraded as examples of racial harmony. Against these negatives are stories of remarkable positivity. Permi Jhooti, the real-life inspiration for Bend It Like Beckham, says football gave her a voice to challenge the traditions she had been raised in. The same applied to Khalida Popal, the first captain of Afghanistan’s women’s team. We asked a leading philosopher, Julian Baggini, whether we should expect the world’s footballers to speak out against atrocities. His answer was no. We asked an activist from Qatar whether we should boycott the tournament. His answer was yes. Beyond the special report, we interview the activist Benedict Rogers, Martin Bright looks at the history of reggae in Poland, we report on "banned books clubs" in the USA and Flo Marks writes about the erasure of bisexual identities. Full Contents 

Julian Baggini
Philosopher and journalist
Julian Baggini is a British writer and the academic director of the Royal Institute of Philosophy in London.

Khalida Popal
Afghan football player and director
Khalida Popal is an Afghan football player and director. She is also the founder and director of Girl Power Organization and the Program and Event Director of the Afghanistan Women’s National Football Team.

Jihyun Park
British-North Korean Conservative Party politician
Jihyun Park is a UK-based activist who defected from North Korea. She recently coauthored her memoir, The Hard Road Out.

VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
The beautiful game? Qatar, football and freedom
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
The battle for Ukraine: Artists, journalists and dissidents respond
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
Index at 50: The battles won, lost and currently raging
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
Playing With Fire: How theatre is resisting the oppressor
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
Climate of fear: The silencing of the planet’s indigenous peoples
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
Whistleblowers: The lifeblood of democracy
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
China: A century of silencing dissent
VOLUME 51.03 AUTUMN 2022
Masked by Covid
